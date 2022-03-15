Photo / Brett Phibbs

A tale of addiction

Responding to climate change is a lot like giving up cigarettes. When I started smoking, I was aware that there were warnings about health risks. These were unimportant to me.

By the time I was a young adult, I understood the risk and knew I couldn't continue forever. I was also aware that I was addicted and that it would be difficult to quit. However, mostly I would postpone giving up.

Eventually, I became convinced that I had a health problem. That was enough incentive to enrol in a "Quit Programme". That took one week of relative hardship, but I was cigarette-free after that.

Some, however, will leave it too late and die of cancer, emphysema, stroke or heart attacks.

Right now many are in the denial stage of climate change. They want to fit another couple of years of driving the V8 around and still intend to do a world trip.

The doctor is now the meteorologist and the warnings are clear. Like passive smoking, this will affect others. The risks will be as devastating as the cigarette-related illnesses but on a global scale.

Coming generations will suffer from our addiction to fossil fuels. Many already are.

Niall Robertson, Auckland.

What crisis?

National points out that there is a cost-of-living crisis but is no more likely to take the steps necessary to address it than is Labour. Some examples: increase benefits in line with the recommendations of the last inquiry, reduce power prices by buying back into state hands all aspects of power generation and distribution, reduce and eventually abolish GST and replace it with a comprehensive tax package that includes a capital gains tax, death duties, land tax, transaction tax etc and remove fares from all public transport.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Hate speech

I'm shocked the Herald printed John Roughan's March 12 article exhibiting prejudice and hate speech tendencies, beginning: "What's wrong with Russians?"; accusing them of responsibility for the authoritarian regime ruling Russia; and asserting that being "alone and sullen seems to be their desired state". He obviously hasn't met many Russians — they vary in personality like people everywhere worldwide.

Readers generally prefer informed background to nationalistic jingoism. Such stereotyping based on national, religious or racial identity led to the Christchurch murders, the Holocaust and countless other massacres. The tone of Roughan's comments put him in undesirable company.

The claim that Russia's war in Ukraine is "imperialism more naked than we have seen in our lifetimes" supposes we are naive children. For example, America invaded Iraq twice during the lifetimes of those aged 20; and I nursed in Vietnam, another country America tried "to fix", as he puts it. Those who genuinely loathe war for the barbaric activity it is, should oppose all armed aggression, regardless of who commits it, their political colours, and whether the victims resemble us or not. Moves towards disarmament are only possible when more of us, on all sides, refuse support for military alliances and war any longer.

Frances Palmer, Titirangi.

Refinery closure

Given the announcement that due to the current energy crisis the Government is reducing the tax on fuel by 25c per litre, I again wish to draw the populace's attention to the imminent closure of Marsden Point Oil Refinery. Brian Gaynor's report on the last shareholders meeting makes very sober reading.

We are being let down by our elected representatives. It's not too late for intervention at the highest level.

To quote singer Jodie Mitchell, You don't know what you have lost till its gone. A rethink is urgently required.

Nigel Bufton, Pauanui.

Safe hands

The poor old Labour Party just can't catch a break. Who can remember the petrol crisis of 1973? The unpalatable solutions got them resoundingly defeated at the next election. And here we are again, crisis after crisis after crisis.

I think these have been pretty deftly handled by the Government.

It was a proud moment when New Zealand's Prime Ministers' image lit up the Burj Kalifa in Dubai. It's with pride that New Zealanders have performed the best in the world in combating the terrible disease called Covid. Kiwis take a bow. A few of us are embracing exciting conspiracy theories and far-right actors are always in the background sowing seeds of discontent. Surely facts and truth will prevail.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

An insult

What an insult to the struggling New Zealand public to only reduce the price of petrol by 25 cents. Not so long ago petrol was around $2 a litre and the Government coffers were overflowing. Super petrol rocketed up to $3.60 an increase of $1.60 and the Government gets approximately 50 per cent of that through various taxes.

To only offer 25 cents reduction is a real slap in the face. Why not at least the whole 80 cents they gained in all sorts of taxes?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Lack of energy

The hypocrisy of Green policy is writ large around the world right now. The UK and Europe have wound down their domestic oil and gas industries in favour of sourcing their energy needs from Russia and elsewhere. The consequences of this are now hitting home. The feel-good factor in curtailing local oil and gas production to appease green sentiment does not alter an economy's energy requirements or its emissions.

Closer to home we have the same lack of logic and depth of hypocrisy. The Government has sidelined our gas and oil production.

We are also denied access to our large reserves of high-grade coal.

These Green policies have no positive impact on emissions as we import products to fill the shortfall. The worst example is the import of low-quality Indonesian coal for electricity generation. Wind and solar are never going to satisfy the rising demand that exceeds hydro or geothermal generation.

Only a politician could see merit in subsidising growth in the electric vehicle fleet when the extra growth in electricity demand will be supplied by imported coal.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Loss of trust

The public has lost trust in the Labour Government. Small daily errors like Ardern refusing to believe there is a cost of living crisis can be overlooked as missteps or misjudgements which will eventually be corrected.

But the real loss of trust is the fundamental inability of Labour to control crazy and inappropriate spending proposals like the bike bridge over Auckland harbour at $875 million and the light rail to the airport through Ardern's electorate at $29 billion.

These are financial prudence errors on a major scale that New Zealand can not afford and we all know it.

But the big wastage is the millions of dollars spent on consultants for these projects that will never go ahead. And the annoying wastage on the Labour government's PR spin teams preventing and delaying factual information from getting to the public. We have sympathy for NZ Herald journalist Kate MacNamara (March 12) in her efforts to unravel the Labour Government's spin cycle over the last 2 years. Trust is harder to win back than lose and this Labour government has a long, hard road ahead of it.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Hospital case

A relative was treated in the Waikato Hospital ED last week for a broken forearm. It was later decided the bones needed to be reset. The patient was admitted to a ward for this new procedure.

This week she was advised she would probably be discharged home with the bones still unset, and "sometime soon" she would be readmitted.

Understanding that many more serious cases exist, e.g. cancer patients, cardiac patients, and those arriving the victims of road accidents, this delayed treatment of a broken arm is still at odds with Health Minister Andrew Little's blithe comment that he had faith in our DHBs to cope with the omicron surge.

Two years ago when he should have been actively seeking new nurses to staff our small number of ICUs and working to retain our existing nurses with realistic pay, he was focused on reinventing the country's health system … not the time nor the priority I would have thought.

John C Smith, Warkworth.

Short & sweet

On Labour

Looks like the Labour party is playing second fiddle to National under their new leader. Mohammed Yakub, Mangere East.

On tax

Do correspondents clamouring for the removal of GST from fresh fruit and vegetables realise this increase in tax complexity will further advantage the supermarket duopoly and food prices, is set by how much consumers are willing to pay, will settle near current levels? Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Would these announcements have been made if Labour was still ahead in that latest poll? I suspect not. Janet Boyle, Orewa.

On Wilson

Thank goodness for Simon Wilson and his commentary that makes so much sense. I don't always agree with his views, but his contribution to public debate makes Auckland a better place to live. Nicholas Barclay, Epsom.

On National

Take a bow, Opposition. Overnight tax cuts and more in the pipeline. Beth O'Loughlin, Parnell.

On fuel

In the last few days, fuel retailers suddenly put their prices up by approximately 25 cents per litre. Lo and behold the Government announces a reduction in excise tax of the same amount. We've been conned and held to ransom once again. Angela Soutar, Mairangi Bay.

The Premium Debate

PM accepts cost of living 'crisis'

Interesting what a drop in the polls can achieve. Mark Y.

One bad poll result and hey presto, the Ardern administration changes tack. Zero planning. Zero anticipation. Zero competence. The most reactive, poll-driven administration ever. Mike L.

It has taken a while but finally, Jacinda has realised the majority need to be heard on the cost of living among other things and cannot be fobbed off with spin. So she needs to get on with pre-emptively taking GST off food and clothing before she is embarrassingly forced to do that too. Alan P.

Point-scoring over whether something is a crisis is just that — point-scoring. It is likely that Ardern supporters will now make the comment that while there was a housing crisis under National they never admitted it. How does this semantic silliness help? Brian H.

Ardern looked at the facts, accepted a cost of living crisis exists, altered direction, and clearly articulated Labour will respond with compassion and to do something about it. Say what you like, but Ardern has certainly fronted on the subject, unlike National putting their heads in the sand about the housing crisis that wasn't. Timothy T.

Once again, the Government and the PM are dragged kicking and screaming to decisions that are obvious to everyone except the people in the Beehive. Tony M.