Inflation Nation: Price of computers, smartphones, streaming and cloud services rising

3 minutes to read
Netflix has increased its pricing for the second time in a year as the cost of its premium plan was hiked 14 per cent to $24.99 a month. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. In a new Herald series, Inflation Nation, we explore the reasons and impacts of the price shock - and possible solutions.

