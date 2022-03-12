Letters: Is NZ united or divided? Were the Parliament protesters average Kiwis?

Winston Churchill used those famous words "United we stand, divided we fall" and nothing could epitomise this more than what we are seeing at the moment in Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Winston Churchill used those famous words "United we stand, divided we fall" and nothing could epitomise this more than what we are seeing at the moment in Ukraine. A united country where their determination and courage in the face of a Russian onslaught is truly amazing. These words have been resonating with me, as I look at what we were, and what we are becoming? United: A country under one flag, all working together towards a common goal regardless of where you were born, the colour of your skin or your birthright? Or Divided: Where what matters is not where you were born, or the colour of your skin, but your birthright? Where division is what we are striving towards, rather than unity, and nothing to my mind represents this more than our upcoming health reforms. Not united but divided: Where our precious health money will not be spent on any more GPs, nurses, doctors, hospital beds, or much-needed drugs, but on two different health boards, with their own highly paid administrators, working towards their own goals where those whose needs can't be met will still continue to suffer.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna

Gayle Moran describes the recent anti-mandate protest occupation in Wellington as "a few hotheads spoiling the lives of the average New Zealander" (Letters, March 6). This is not really a fair description. Most of the protesters behaved well and couldn't prevent trouble-makers from piggy-backing on the protest. Also, the protesters looked to me like "average New Zealanders" (though many commentators see them as below average). I believe we should suspend judgment until we understand what makes so many Kiwis feel like they've been left behind.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt

It is illegal and immoral for the Te Atatū Boating Club to have a locked gate and fences preventing public access to the reserve and boat ramp adjoining the foreshore of the Whau Creek. For over 70 years the club has been filling in the mangroves and now solely occupies several hectares of hardfill for boat storage and their clubhouse.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport