Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Joyce (NZ Herald, Martch 19) correctly highlights an urgent need to overhaul our model for nurse training. We have a critical shortage of nurses. Our daughter is a full-time nursing student at Massey University and is about to go on a three-week clinical placement. She will have to drive a 150km two-hour round trip each day to complete her hospital placement.

Aside from the risks of driving at night, often tired after a late shift, there is no petrol expense or accommodation support available from the Government or the university. If we are serious about fixing what is broken in healthcare training, let's start with getting the basics right by providing adequate support for trainee nurses.

William Black, Remuera.

Nurses objectified

Steven Joyce objectifies nurses by suggesting the solution to NZ's nursing shortage is to "speed up and expand throughput" in educational institutions.

He disregards the hardships faced by nursing students and the factors that drive nurses to leave the profession.

In order to survive, nursing students must find paid employment while undertaking demanding academic studies and clinical placements that require shift work. Exorbitant fees mean that by the time they graduate, they are burdened with debt that may take years to repay.

Nurses have for decades wrestled with conditions that harm them and their patients and have become progressively demoralised because of bureaucrats' poor decisions.

Rather than seeing nurses as products we simply need to make or acquire more of, we need to involve nurses in decision-making at every level. Those who hold power must start to share it, by listening to nurses and addressing their concerns.

Steven Joyce's neoliberal ideas belong in the past.

Andrea Dawe, Sandringham.

Uncaring or incompetent

Christopher Luxon calls for an immediate end of vaccine passes at the peak of an epidemic. So much for the elderly, the very young and the vulnerable. Uncaring or incompetent. Or both?

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

Tourism benefits oversold

The benefits of international tourism are oversold. We now have empirical data showing that the NZ economy can be very strong (record low unemployment, record tax takes etc) without the tourist dollar.

It is time for a reset on international tourism. There are many costs due to it (understated) as well as benefits (overrated). Costs include the impact of high-altitude jet exhaust on global warming, to the ratepayer of increased pressure on community facilities, as well as to the taxpayer on pressures on the public estate and infrastructure.

Surely now is a good time to attempt to be more truly sustainable with our tourism policies? One small example is the pathetic local tourist industry response to the proposal to triple the visitor levy on Rakiura. The increase takes the levy to a mere $15 which, if you would believe the tourist operators, would be unacceptable to visitors.

Is this how we manage the impacts of tourism on infrastructure? The sustainable management of tourism impacts is important. The idea all tourism is good/vital to our economy is wrong.

David Willetts, Narrow Neck.

Price of public transport

As a Community Services Card holder, I am more than happy to pay for public transport. Do these more than 1200 petitioners not realise that to cover for free public transport fares people's rates will go up further, also taxpayers'? I also have Opal cards to use on public transport.

Perhaps the more than 1200 people petitioning Government need to take a hard look at what their discretionary budget is being used on. At the most, I will load $20 on.

Katherine Scott, Epsom.

Covid-death clarity

There have been many varying opinions about whether a person died of Covid-19, or from an underlying existing condition but with Covid. The excellent editorial (Weekend Herald, March 19) pulled together information from a number of reputable sources, in particular The World Health Organisation, and explained clearly why the deaths are recorded in the way they are.

Research showing that the total global death toll from Covid is possibly more than three times what has been reported shows how important it is for countries to be vigilant, and to report deaths correctly.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Ensuring fuel supplies

Kate MacNamara's article (NZ Herald, March 18) on whether our fuel supplies will be less secure after the Marsden Point Refinery shuts on March 31 was excellent. New Zealand only holds 20 days of petrol, diesel and jet fuel onshore. Closing the refinery limits us to importing refined fuel.

The events in Ukraine last month have shown how world conditions can change rapidly. Consequently, it is when, rather than if, an international event occurs, which prevents NZ from being able to import sufficient fuel supplies. Our vulnerability has also increased because domestic oil production is now low and falling.

We were not prepared for a worldwide epidemic such as Covid, nor for Russia invading Ukraine. We need better measures to ensure the continuity of future fuel supplies. More stocks held onshore, and mothballing rather than dismantling Marsden Point Refinery, would be helpful first steps.

Patrica Schnauer, Milford.

Kyrgios should go

After Nick Kyrgios' latest tantrum at Indian Wells when a ball boy came close to being hit by a smashed and thrown racket, (yet another in a long career of the same behaviour), the question has to be asked. Why is he still allowed to play professional tennis or any for that matter? His antics are those of a spoilt brat who can't accept defeat or criticism, well-meant or otherwise, without throwing a hissy fit any 6-year-old would be proud of.

Until he learns how to behave like an adult he should be barred from playing. He is a disgrace to himself, his sport, and his country (the same as mine, sadly for me and no doubt many others).

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Virus cases fly in

The planes are flying over again, I'd forgotten how loud they were. Here we are at the peak of an epidemic, and 43 cases arrived over the border last Friday, which seems difficult to understand. It seems we just have to welcome the globetrotter with another new variant, all in the name of increasing carbon footprint and spending money.

Julie Daymond-King, Helensville.

Boomers not so lucky

Looking at the CPI inflation chart in the Herald Inflation Nation article on March 14, I note the "lucky" boomers had to contend with inflation rates averaging well over 10 per cent from the early 70s to about 1988. This resulted in high mortgage interest rates and rapid price increases, however, I do not recall wages rising by anywhere near the same percentage.

Despite the significant impact on their disposable income, most managed to buy houses and provide children with a decent upbringing. Since 1990, inflation has averaged about 2-2.5 per cent, plus many new social-welfare initiatives have been introduced so I wonder who the lucky generations really are?

Richard Dawn, Mt Eden.

Where's transformation?

Rising prices, interest rates, child poverty, general deprivation and increased state control. Falling health care and education standards, along with citizens feeling unsafe. When will the PM announce that her programmes for delivering a transformed society are complete — or is worse still to come?

Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

Voters pandered to

I was asked today why, with Covid-19 still rife, vaxxing and masking mandates are being phased out. I believe the answer is solely political as the Government sees these actions as not providing enough perceived benefit for the negative image they create.

They ignore the fact dozens more people will die and hundreds if not thousands more will be hospitalised. However, with an election in the wind, they need to pander to as wide a constituency as possible and never mind the human cost. They are ignoring the primary responsibility of any government (with the obvious exception of Putin's) of ensuring the citizens' safety.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu

Short & sweet

On helicopters

All those wishing to install even more helicopter pads on beautiful Waiheke Island must now be told that it is completely off their radar. John Norris, Whangamata.

On regulators

NZ is poorly served by its market regulators. In a small country they are vital to maintaining a semblance of competition, however, have stalled through a lack of clarity and courage. Maybe we need some Ukrainians, qualities they are showing an abundance of currently. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On Sir Wira

Those were truly wonderful tributes Labour Party cabinet ministers paid in the Weekend Herald to Sir Wira Gardiner. But the one from Kelvin Davis was the ultimate reflection of how sincere their affection was for this stalwart of the National Party and a great servant of our country: "I absolutely adored him and the leadership he showed. Just the greatest blimmin fellah." R. J. Pascoe, Mt Albert.

On Waikowhai

I beg Auckland Council and Puketapapa Local Board not to proceed with plans to build a pavilion at Molley Green Reserve, Waikowhai, Mt Roskill. My immediate concern is the graffiti, vandalism, noise, alcohol consumption etc which is bound to happen in the dead of the night. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.