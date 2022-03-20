March 19 2022 Ten more people have died and there are 18,514 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

There are 12,020 new community cases to report today, and nine further deaths.

A total of 957 people are in hospital, with 26 people in intensive care units.

New cases detected by PCR and RAT tests overnight are in Northland (416), Auckland (2,768), Waikato (1,093), Bay of Plenty (804), Lakes (330), Hawke's Bay (676), MidCentral (540), Whanganui (169), Taranaki (373), Tairāwhiti (210), Wairarapa (146), Capital and Coast (795), Hutt Valley (443), Nelson Marlborough (308), Canterbury (1,897), South Canterbury (171), Southern (840), West Coast (22) and nine are unknown.

The total number of publicly reported Covid related deaths has now reached 175, with a seven-day rolling average of nine.

Of the nine who died, four were in Auckland, three in the Bay of Plenty and one each in Capital and Coast and Waikato. The eight men and one woman were aged between their 50s and 90s.

Daily case numbers have been dipping slightly as Auckland starts to move out of the first Omicron peak, but experts warn that New Zealand isn't in the "all-clear".

Sunday's case numbers and latest data are due to be released at 1pm.

It will take a long time for cases to drop in schools especially, epidemiologist Michael Baker says.

In about six weeks, Baker expected daily infections across the country to drop to several thousand cases, but they could remain at that number for some time.

This week Cabinet will review all Covid-19 settings, including vaccine passes, mandates and the traffic light settings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said decisions will be made in the coming week.

In an in-depth interview with Newstalk ZB this morning, Ardern looked back on two years of handling the pandemic and forecast New Zealand's potential path out of the pandemic.

Asked what she got wrong in the Covid response, Ardern said: "I do wish that we could have come through these latter stages … bringing more people with us.

"I don't know what the answer to that is, but … I would have preferred that we would have been able to do that. How, I haven't quite landed on, because again the flipside was probably more generic restrictions affecting more people rather than targeted ones that affected a few.

"But I'll probably think about that for a long time."

On Friday the Government quietly dropped MIQ and self-isolation requirements for unvaccinated Kiwi travellers.

The statement said minimum vaccination requirements for travel to New Zealand will apply to non-New Zealand citizens, including permanent residents, unless they have an exemption.

"Managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) will be used in limited circumstances, by some refugees, arrivals from Afghanistan, maritime crew, and some international aircrew."

Yesterday there were 18,514 new community cases and 10 deaths reported - six women and four men.

One was aged in their 40s, two in their 60s, four in their 80s, and three were in their 90s.

The total number of publicly reported Covid related deaths is now 166.

A total of 939 people are being treated in hospital and 24 in intensive care units.

More than 110 aged-care homes are battling Covid-19 cases and 27 residents have died after catching the virus, figures released to the Herald on Sunday reveal.

Aged care is short of 1000 registered nurses - 20 per cent of the workforce - and nurses are working double and even triple shifts - 24 hours straight - to plug gaps.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health is urging people to report the result of their rapid antigen test (RAT). More than 36,000 new RATs were reported yesterday and almost 4000 PCR tests.

There are currently 123,481 active cases in the community.