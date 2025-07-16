A mother killed in a crash alongside her young daughter and niece has left behind three sons, including a baby just eight weeks old.
Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi Vailea and niece Marly Tulua were killed when the car they were in crashed on Masters Rd near Waiuku onTuesday afternoon. All were found dead at the scene.
Latu-Vailea’s widower, Amanaki Vailea, was “going through it”, his brother told the Herald. Vailea, who moved from Tonga with his family about 2002, was in Pukekohe with his late wife’s parents when the Herald visited him.
A Givealittle page has been created to support the family. It says Vailea is now the sole caregiver to the couple’s three sons, one a baby just eight weeks old.
“No words can ease the pain, but your kindness and support can help lighten the heavy load these families are carrying right now,” Vaipulu said.
“Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference.”
By 9am today, the page had already raised $17,000.
Flowers were left at the scene on Wednesday morning, and tributes were left on social media from Latu-Vailea’s family, friends and co-workers.
She was described as a doting mum and helpful friend who loved life and those close to her.
“Why have you gone so soon?” one family member wrote.
According to social media posts, Latu-Vailea worked as a registrar in the South Auckland courts and was beloved by her colleagues.
In a statement, Ministry of Justice chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite said the tragedy would have a huge impact on many people.
“We are all devastated at the sudden death of one of our Justice whānau, Frances Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi and niece Marly, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her immediate and extended fāmili.
“Frances was a court registry officer for the Family Court, primarily based at Pukekohe District Court, and she worked in many locations including North Shore, Manukau and Papakura.