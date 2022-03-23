Voyager 2021 media awards
Letters: Covid mortality, productivity, Pacific security and a Utopian dream

10 minutes to read
Thanks to modern medicine and other advances, there are more productive and enjoyable years left in many people aged over 70. Photo / Rossand Helen, 123rf, File

NZ Herald

No age is expendible
Each death is tragic and may need not have happened except for Covid.
When these deaths are reported, the Ministry of Health doesn't report ethnicities or causes of death, however age brackets are

