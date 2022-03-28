A woman can put on a suit but that is unlikely to change their pay. Photo / Warren Buckland, File

Yes, I mind the gap

Your welcome story (NZ Herald, March 25) on unfairly low pay for women refers to a gender pay gap.

But gender only relates to what's seen as "masculine" or "feminine" at a given point in time. These are subjective attributes of appearance, which are infinitely and legitimately, changeable.

Although most women can now wear "masculine" attire as much as we like at work, we aren't paid less because of our appearance.

Women's reduced pay-packets actually arise from patriarchy's historical (and false) assertion that women's reproductive capacities justify our unpaid domesticity: perpetually requiring us to work for love, not money.

This view objectifies women as innately ineligible for paid employment on the same terms as men. And it is what makes females' ongoing economic inequality a sexual pay gap.

Janet Charman, Avondale.

Caring for arrivals

Thomas Coughlan writes about the problems immigration brings (NZ Herald, March 24). He talks about the difficulties both National and Labour have had and will have while keeping the electorate happy.

With more and more refugees on the move from either war-torn countries or through climate change effects, we are going to be placed in a position to face our responsibility and take them in.

Coughlan is right to talk about the need to maintain multi-party consensus as the stresses and changes will need to be solidly based and confirmed by all parties.

What is worrying health professionals is the move taking place now at the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre, an internationally respected centre and part of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service. It's a one-stop-shop, with all services needed for the resettling of refugees on-site, with interpreters and well-qualified staff on call covering medical, dental, psychological, educational, and social needs, many of which are new to incoming immigrants. All of this has been handed out to general practitioners, ill-prepared to do. These changes seem unwise, are inward-looking, and quite frightening for new and established New Zealanders. Our health is our priority as we showed during the pandemic, so someone somewhere needs to ask some very appropriate questions, starting with: Why?

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Most welcome

Not that long ago, I was at a barber's and talked to the gentleman cutting my hair about his background. He was a Kurd and had escaped the Turkish oppression, along with a close friend of his, spending a number of years in a refugee camp in Pakistan.

When the opportunity finally arose for both of them to resettle, their choices were, if I recall correctly, Switzerland or New Zealand. The barber chose New Zealand. Why? Because when he had been a schoolboy, his teacher had a postcard of Wellington on the classroom wall. I'm very proud of the fact that our country welcomes refugees. They, and we, are better for it.

Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

Venturing out

Now that Omicron appears to be on the wane, and the worst of the Covid pandemic appears to be behind us, we are unfortunately left with the collateral damage inflicted by this outbreak, principally the enormous fear factor that still permeates the country.

For two years the Government has pushed the message of stay home, save lives don't mix in large numbers, stay safe.

As a consequence of this, a lot is left with an underlying perception that it is still not safe to venture out. The additional consequence of this is that retail and hospitality businesses are being sent to the wall.

The same government communications blitz that drove this fear must now be put into overdrive to tell the people it is safe to go out, albeit taking sensible precautions, and to support the retailers, cafes, restaurants, hotels and airlines.

Peter J Fahey, Rakino.

Mane competitors

There's an old joke about a safari guide and his client walking on the savannah and the client asks, What do we do if a lion comes along? The guide says we run. The client replies, what are you serious? You can't outrun a lion. To this the guide replies, I don't have to outrun the lion, I just have to outrun you.

So, Pak'nSave clearly and aggressively pitches itself as the no-frills cheapest supermarket.

Countdown counters with these really great touchy-feely ads with that wonderful woman who says, It's time to get real New Zealand. he's so great, so warm, so engaging.

Pak n Save knows it doesn't have to be genuinely cheap, the Commerce Commission isn't a lion, not even an angry kitten. Pak'nSave just has to be cheaper than Countdown.

And that, my friends, is free-market completion.

John Christiansen, Mt Albert.

Turn down volume

It is time for a re-set on international tourism and the big-boat model is not the way New Zealand should go.

In an international market, increasingly focussed on quality, ours is largely volume-driven and to unsustainable levels.

On a good day, 50 coaches travel to Milford Sound, where a dozen diesel-powered vessels speed around the circuit and half a dozen aircraft buzz around overhead. Happy hour in Queenstown sees the beach carpeted in binge drinkers. Is this what we regard as acceptable?

And the idea that Auckland harbour has to continuously adapt to accommodate larger vessels is itself highly contentious.

Industry leader Norwegian Cruise Lines is downsizing vessels, to a mere 142,000 tonnes, and are at least heading in the right direction.

D B Hill, Freeman's Bay.

Ready cash

In an attempt to stimulate the New Zealand economy during times of Covid, the Reserve Bank, with very low interest rates being left alone, unwisely printed money for far too long at the rate of $750 million a week, to total a staggering $53 billion. A situation where the economy is now awash with unearned money, but with an associated huge supply chain issue with so many commodities, including of course housing, in short supply. Much of this is due to Covid, and now the Ukrainian tragedy added. It seems our Reserve Bank has a lot to answer for.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Staying relevant

Over the past two years Siouxsie Wiles, Michael Baker and others have provided New Zealanders with a valuable, science-based commentary on the pandemic.

None has an axe to grind, none of them are angling for any form of political advantage, all have genuine concern for the welfare of us all.

The pandemic is not yet over and to say that these scientists are irrelevant tells us a lot about the politician who used the term.

Mr Seymour, all politicians become irrelevant one day, world-class scientists never do.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Mates' rates

New Zealand's offer to Australia to take up to 450 refugees from detention centres on Manus and Nauru islands over a three-year arrangement has at last been accepted.

Perhaps this change of Aussie policy could be conditional on 450 of the so-called 501s forcibly repatriated to New Zealand - be suspended for the next three years also.

We could call it a deal between "mates" maybe.

Sandra Riggir, Otumoetai.

China ties

Our Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta may well express concern over the leaked document which reveals that China and the Solomon Islands are close to signing a security agreement that could open the door to Chinese troops and naval warships flowing into a Pacific Island nation. She will not need reminding that our own government and China signed an agreement on July 8, 2019 for defence co-operation to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

At the time of signing, China's (CMC) vice-chairman General Xu Qiliang said that our two militaries will look to explore new areas of partnership co-operation, amplified by General Wei Fenghe's desire "to deepen strategic mutual trust… and forge even closer defence relations."

The question we should ask the NZ Government is, how long will it be before China wants to discuss how they might build on the defence agreement we signed.

Richard Buddle, Papakura.

Zero chance

Waka Kotahi - Ministry of Transport - says that the Government has launched a "Road to Zero" target whereby there will be no road deaths or serious injuries in New Zealand by 2050 with a 40 per cent reduction by 2030. This is nonsensical as there are just three ways this will happen:

Road transport is replaced by some other type of travel.; all speed limits are reduced to 4km per hour or less; or New Zealand is obliterated by nuclear strikes during WWIII.

Surely those who made up this target should get realistic and set something more reasonable?

Rob Peterken, Bucklands Beach.

Short & sweet

On America's Cup

How come the Government and Auckland Council did not get a guarantee of a home defence as a condition of its funding last time around? Elementary stuff. Doug Armstrong, Glendowie.

On Covid

Mayoral candidate Viv Beck (NZH, Mar. 25) says the CBD has been at the "absolute epicentre" of the pandemic. I would say South Auckland has more claim to that unfortunate title. Sally Graham, Onehunga.

On oligarchs

Surely the best use of oligarchs' yachts is as housing for Ukrainian refugees? Ron Ainsbury, Martinborough.

On tagging

Is it just me or has there been an explosion of graffiti in Auckland? Has Auckland Council given up? Alan Kemp, Herne Bay.

On tax

My dental bill for essential dentistry during the last seven months was just a little short of $5000, which included GST of nearly $650. It is little wonder our dental health is so poor when Government chooses to tax our misfortune. N Exton Swaffield, Warkworth.

On risks

While scientists say patients with Covid and flu double the risk of dying, being alive increases the risk of dying to 100 per cent. Andrew Montgomery. Remuera.

The Premium Debate

Supercity is a failed experiment

I agree. Nothing super about the supercity except super rates. I still remember the ghost buses - another bizarre waste of ratepayers' money. Maureen D.

You guys have got this wrong. Auckland City wasn't done "properly". We will show you how it is done with the amalgamation of the health boards, and of the water infrastructure of the whole country… Gaut S.

AT is an awful organisation, little wonder we are so unproductive and unhappy. Oh well... keep leveraging property, there's no other growth. Sam S.

So the one CCO that isn't miserably failing, Watercare, is going to be abolished in favour of Labour's five-layer, co-governance mash-up known as Three Waters. No accountability, minimal delivery, escalating costs. We need more than a new mayor. Awan B.

Well written and argued; why does someone of David Schnauer's experience and ability not stand for mayor? Andrew B.