Letters to the editor: Ukraine, mental health spending and teaching students the basics

Critics, try to get by on benefit

Recently, there have been a few articles and letters about beneficiaries, generally uncomplimentary. How many know the benefit for an adult is about a third of the minimum wage?

Life on minimum wage is hardly comfortable. I can't fathom how someone can live on a third of it, let alone want to stay on it a day longer than necessary. We have an employer who hires three overseas mechanics each year when we have 35,000 young people hungry for work. Perhaps the problem is employers lack the desire to train our young and eager without a Government handout?

Forty years ago, before the infamous Rogernomics reforms, we had virtually no unemployment. Perhaps the Government needs to look at its policy settings?

The second-largest benefit after Superannuation is the accommodation supplement, due to high housing costs and lack of social housing. Perhaps we need to look in the mirror before we throw stones. I doubt the problem is with those trying to scrape by on a third of the minimum wage.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Economic woes

Finance Minister, Grant Robertson suggested (Herald, 22/3): "We're doing well" and "Unemployment is at 3.2 per cent, the highest number in work we've ever had". In contradiction, it is announced we have spent $22.2 billion more than we earned in annual international trade, and long-term job-seeker support has increased appreciably.

The economy is unbalanced, a preoccupation with unproductive, overpriced housing to the detriment of business, which compromises productivity and incomes — as witnessed by the bulk of the Covid Response and Recovery Fund going on residential mortgage finance and not to industry and job creation.

The trade figures confirm the economy is underperforming.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Labour MPs shun facts

Labour MPs defend the indefensible. Mental health is an abject failure and housing has record prices and little respite in sight.

Labour reforms, let's return to the 70s where unions had control and labour flexibility was the enemy. Health reform, longest waiting lists ever as we refuse to open our border to doctors, nurses and other urgently needed workers. Anything to do with the land, no vets, horticulture workers, fruit or crop workers.

The building industry is restrained by a lack of workers. An Immigration Minister who says no to anyone with a genuine humanitarian reason to come here.

Behind the scenes, policy to give half the say in local and regional governance to unelected officials. Literacy at record low levels. Inflation at eye-watering levels. Cost increases beyond most working peoples' meagre wages and yet we get the same smug response whenever a minister is asked to explain.

At least Andrew Little looked flustered and angry as he defended the indefensible mental health failures. Ashamed would have been a better response.

But I know, it is all the fault of the previous government.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Say yes, minister

Surely it's time for Andrew Little to own up to the fact they got it wrong.

According to Little, after spending $1.9 billion on mental health, we now have mental health practitioners attached to 650 general practices. However, we are still short of hospital mental health staff on all levels. It would appear those in need can wait weeks before being seen. And who does Little blame? National.

From my perspective, living in Auckland with more than one million people, who have spent an excessive amount of time locked down, 650 general practices with mental health practitioners attached to them is not something I would brag about and surely falls short of the numbers required — and that doesn't even account for the rest of New Zealand.

Surely it's time for Little to start providing a mental health service appropriate for our needs.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

When 'genocide' isn't

The use of excessive language and accusations are counterproductive. When President Biden says Ukraine is like Tiananmen Square only worse this is nonsensical and counter-productive.

One was dealing with civil unrest and another a full-scale invasion and war. There are numerous occasions of devastating civil unrest in America but other countries are not likening it to war and invasions.

Likewise, the word "genocide" is used indiscriminately for both Ukraine and Xinyang, with neither case justifying it. In neither is the strategy the extinction of a group of people.

Overstating any case just reduces the credibility of the propagator, making statements look like propaganda. In case of conflict and war, we must be aware of propaganda and look to facts and realities, which in themselves are often horrific enough.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Ukraine fights alone

Before the hostilities in Ukraine, the US and Nato offered many words supporting that country's rights. But Ukraine has had to fight alone. The US has been shown to be an empty paper bag. Nato is no better. This is Munich all over again. Then a free country was thrown away to Hitler.

When will the West wake up? When will Ukraine get US air support? When will Nato troops provide ground support? Putin is a war criminal. When will Russia be confronted by real opposition from the West?

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Students miss basics

It is with interest I read about the literacy and numeracy of New Zealand students being below par. It is not surprising after having taught for 25 years in a specialist subject. During that time, I witnessed "New Maths", which was very confusing. At the time I felt it was a waste of time because it did not cover the basics. How can we learn new maths when we don't even begin to understand basic maths?

Teachers were teaching their students to sound and write a word how it sounded, with which I did not agree. Words were usually incorrectly spelled. How can we apply for a job if we can't spell? Computers do a lot, but our brain needs to be taught.

We have always needed the basics of English and maths before we delve into the more complicated stuff. It is needed for filling in forms, adding up, etc.

Education appears to go in a 10-year cycle of changes, new ideas, curriculum changes, numerous booklets to read and learn — and courses and training for teachers at great cost to cover the new ideas. But is it a waste of money which could be better spent on the already obvious — basic English and maths to equip all students to prepare for the basic needs in life?

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.

Resilient soldiers

While I have some sympathy for Defence Force staff (Herald, March 26) on MIQ duties, and applaud them for their work there, I have concerns over some of their complaints as voiced to your reporter.

Issues mentioned included training being interrupted, spouses becoming sole caregivers, personal lives being disrupted, and so on. How then do these people cope when sent overseas for weeks and months, on a peacekeeping or humanitarian aid mission?

Other complaints involved being abused and threatened by detainees. Yet all of this personnel could, at short notice, be deployed overseas for months at a time and face combat, with the inherent risk of serious injury or death. These folk signed on to serve their country. Why are they not receiving training in resilience?

Kiwi soldiers serving overseas in both world wars were away from their loved ones for five to six years, without contact through Facebook, Instagram, etc.

John Walsh, Green Bay.

Where did serious go?

Is it just because I'm 76 that so many news interviews and Herald letters seem like meaningless blah, blah, blah now? People talk and write as if they think they have to be comedians, rather than sensibly address the issue, Herald reporters excepted.

It's true Ukraine's elected, and now heroic, the president actually was a comedian, confirming how much people respect the ability to be funny. But if we address every issue like it's a big joke, can we solve it?

The serious analysis seems to have become a turn-off to many. And yet, paradoxically, the world seems to be getting into more trouble.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Short and sweet:

Polls influence Covid changes

I stick to my view that recent political polls have influenced recent and rapid changes to Covid restrictions; which has seen freedom and a degree of choice return to voters.

John Ford, Taradale.

Boxed-in feel just won't do

Auckland's main street needs a grand, sweeping view. Smart paving to the kerb and deciduous trees that offer shade in summer and light in winter. What we're getting in Queen St is a boardwalk and a potpourri of giant pot plants, creating a boxed-in feeling.

Neil Stratton, Botany.

What are the Nats thinking?

Christopher Luxon and National promise tax cuts for the rich and super-rich. What world do they live in?

Danna Glendining, Taupō.

Lift pay for teachers, nurses

We read nearly every day about our teachers and nurses. Those who teach our children, and nurse the ill. They should be our highest-paid people. Without them, every country would go back hundreds of years.

Susan Lawrence, Meadowbank.

Send meds, not weapons

Would it not have been more appropriate to supply assistance to the residents of Ukraine and not the army as is intended? Is there any point in stirring up the Russians? Medicines and clothing etc must be in short supply and would get to those who really need it.

Bob Wichman, Botany.

