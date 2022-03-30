Auckland Transport is currently 'consulting' with the public on a proposal to remove on-street parking along some arterial routes. Photo / George Novak, File

Consultation curbed

Bernard Orsman's informative article on kerbside parking being removed from arterial routes (NZ Herald, March 29) states "AT said consultation will now take place but from the starting point, parking will be removed". How could this possibly be considered "consultation"?

Such dogmatic commitment to getting people into the central city during two usually short and currently virtually non-existent rush hours by removing all parking all other hours of the day and then calling their vision of the new roads equitable is risible. It is in no way equitable for all the owners and customers of businesses who seek to trade on those routes. It favours the young and fit.

Additionally, such a radical agenda rarely foresees the next trend. Post-Covid our city may change radically but it may not be all about having a central city. Are we getting the city we want or the city AT wants?

Being unelected, bodies such as AT can arrogantly get away with such "consultation". We can't vote out their seemingly radical agendas when we disagree. The council should be more vocal in demanding AT's consultation be without prejudice.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Future roads

If Auckland Transport was an elected body I don't think they would be re-elected. They seem to live in an ideal futuristic world where cars are not required in Auckland but in reality, Auckland has a long way to go before public transport is the best means of travel, some places are all but impossible to get to by public transport. Has any thought been given to the small businesses along the routes that rely on people being able to stop outside their shop; have they considered where people have no choice but to park their car on the road?

One day Auckland may have a transport system that is more efficient than using a car but I think that is a long way off. I am not sure how AT will be funded with all the cars gone.

Geoffrey Slack, Silverdale.

Ambitious target

If we hadn't reached for the sky, we wouldn't have aeroplanes, without targets athletes would be less successful and naysayers could rule our lives.

Therefore, l would ask Rob Peterken (NZ Herald, March 29) to tolerate the Ministry of Transport for setting an early target to end the carnage on our roads.

Let's not dismiss the accelerating rate of technology which could be implemented with surprising effect.

John Norris, Whangamatā.

Failed pedagogy

I commend Marilyn Cure's letter (NZ Herald, March 28), about the low standards attained by New Zealand students in literacy and numeracy. These two very important subjects are being neglected.

Too much school time is wasted managing the undisciplined, and filling in forms.

Three subjects only should be in the compulsory curriculum here in New Zealand, they being mathematics, communication (reading, writing and speaking), and life skills. Minimal standards need to be set and passed by years 5, 8, and 10 in these subjects, before moving on. Full comprehensive teaching manuals in these subjects should be available free to parents and online.

Schools should select a broad range of other subjects to be taught in consultation with teachers, school boards, and parents.

We must remember that the most important function of education is to stimulate our instinctive, inquiring minds.

Colin Bull, Clevedon.

Fearful or careful?

Peter Fahey (NZ Herald, March 29) appears to think many of us are staying home because we are fearful, and that we are fearful because the Government has scared us. This isn't true.

Like many people I know, I am mostly staying home, and I don't feel fear at all. The reason I am going out less isn't because I am scared, but because I am using my common sense. I just don't want to get Covid.

I know if I keep my social distancing and mask-wearing up then I'll likely remain safe and healthy. I am hearing too many stories of people who have caught Covid taking a long time to recover. Even after their symptoms disappear, everyone I know who has caught it still finds they are over-tired weeks later.

At this stage of the pandemic, daily death rates have sat at record levels for weeks, at a rate - 10 fatalities daily, which is 3650 per year - that leaves both flu and road deaths far behind. I will consider it safe to go out, and see shows and dine in cafes again, once that casualty number is back to the daily trickle it was before the beginning of March.

Jeremy Hall, Hauraki.

Comparison context

The article (NZ Herald, March 30) reporting New Zealand surpassing the USA for the seven-day rolling average needs context.

Total deaths per million to date tells a different story. For the USA, it is over 2900 and for New Zealand, it is around 40.

The restrictions we have endured, while annoying, have not been in vain.

Warwick Jones, Remuera.

History lesson

Richard Prebble reminds us that Māori made a treaty with Queen Victoria (NZ Herald, March 30). By the time the government that contained Mr Prebble had finished (1990) this Treaty had been converted into a contractual agreement between Māori and globalised big business. All the people of Aotearoa had been converted from human beings into economic units.

It's time for some of the vandalism of Rogernomics to be repaired.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Legislative cycle

Richard Prebble concludes his column (NZ Herald, March 30) with a suggestion to Act that they campaign for the legislation of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. This seems to imply that legislation can give effect to the Treaty, but surely the reverse is the case. Presumably, the Treaty underpins and gives legitimacy to New Zealand's legislation, much of which was imported from Britain in the 1850s. That importation of laws made sense only in light of the cession of sovereignty to Queen Victoria by Maori in the Treaty. The Treaty, therefore, appears to be the cornerstone of New Zealand's constitution, supporting the legitimacy of our statehood and our laws. If the legitimacy of our legal system originates from the Treaty, wouldn't it be circular to legitimise the principles of the Treaty by legislation?

Rowan Hill, Mt Eden.

Acting up

The behaviour of Will Smith was totally unacceptable. When Smith got his Oscar, he got a standing ovation and Hollywood collectively let themselves down. This is sending out all the wrong messages and clearly, Smith has anger management issues.

Dave Miller, Matua.

Distant past

I am amazed how many people use the word mileage when referring to the distance travelled in kilometres. Very confusing.

Surely it is just as easy to say how many kilometres has this car done, as opposed to saying what is the mileage of this car.

Mileage should be left to the history books.

John Turner, Pukekohe.

Good old days

I read Grant Ryan's article (NZ Herald, March 30) on life 50 years ago with amusement.

My father had two hip replacements in the early 1970s. Polio vaccines came out in the 1950s and we all lined up at school to get ours. It was also common to get the usual vaccines for measles, etc.

A woman having a baby was entitled to 13 days in hospital to make sure the baby was settled and she knew how to look after it. These days you're kicked out after three days or less, even if you've had a caesarian.

Plane trips only for the wealthy? On a normal clerk's wage I flew to Australia for a holiday in the mid-1960s.

We built our house in 1965 and it cost us the equivalent of three years of my clerk's wages before tax. Beat that these days.

Housing loans could be had from State Advances at 3 per cent for a married couple and 5 per cent if you weren't married.

We had a set of Encyclopaedia Britannica as a matter of course, and a washing machine and dryer when we got married and moved into our new house.

Yes, life was good in those days - and a lot safer.

Pat Wootten, Mt Maunganui.

Short & sweet

On sailing

The America's Cup is not sport but a business. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

The news that the defence is going to Barcelona is like a smack in the face from Will Smith. Reg Dempster, Albany.

On water

Watercare had to go cap in hand to the Waikato River Authority to alleviate Auckland City's critical 2020 water shortage. Exactly the mess-ups Three Waters is trying to alleviate. Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

On compost

Try putting your scraps through the food processor before composting. Reduces volume, much easier to mix in, and decays faster. David Hopkins, Remuera.

On parking

AT want us to use public transport but is thinking of charging to use park and ride stations. Come on AT, you can't have it both ways. L Grant, Greenlane.

On Oscars

Will Smith should not have slapped Chris Rock but surely it was also inappropriate for Chris Rock, or any comedian, to joke about alopecia or any other serious affliction. Danna Glendining, Taupō.

Congratulations Dame Jane, your words accepting the Oscar for Best Director were compelling and emotive. You had me at "kia ora". Janette Anderson, Paeroa.

The Premium Debate

Two angry men in mayoralty race

Neither Molloy nor Brown seems a good mayoralty candidate. Both of these candidates appear to have a level of aggrievement and righteous indignation which makes them highly unsuitable for the role. They need to be able to speak to all of their constituents, not just their immediate circle. I look forward to hearing from other candidates as there is much work to be done in Auckland. Karen F.

Wayne Brown has the track record, the brains, the will and that necessary bit of mongrel to do what no other Auckland mayor has been able to achieve since Robbie. The fact that he can complete huge projects on time and within budget puts him in the stratosphere of top-level politicians. And if Simon Wilson thinks he's a bit angry, I see that as another bonus - a lot of us are angry too. Mark W.

I can just imagine the "angry" mayor turning up with the proverbial wrecking ball, only to find that what he's destroyed was actually necessary, and the damage may take years to rebuild. Everyone who goes into that position has great ideas, but they find out that great ideas cost money, and not everybody likes it. The council isn't a business and can't be run like one. Jeremy T.

Cities and countries should not be run by businessmen as businesses. Laura S.

We don't need angry men, we need a technocrat - someone who works together with everyone. Wayne Brown has caused dissent almost everywhere he goes and Leo Molloy is actually challenging people to fight. Spare us, please. I would rather Goff stayed on than any of them. I don't care if they are from the right, someone like Stephen Joyce would be fine, but not these guys. Ross W.

Three names to the right of centre. One name to the left. I wonder who will win? Warren B.

I hope these businessmen don't rob each other of votes to an extent that results in the left-leaning Collins waltzing through. Auckland deserves a middle to right-leaning mayor after far too long having left-leaning mayors. Ian M.