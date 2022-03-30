Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Car parking, road toll, education, Covid fear, and Richard Prebble

10 minutes to read
Auckland Transport is currently 'consulting' with the public on a proposal to remove on-street parking along some arterial routes. Photo / George Novak, File

Auckland Transport is currently 'consulting' with the public on a proposal to remove on-street parking along some arterial routes. Photo / George Novak, File

NZ Herald

Consultation curbed
Bernard Orsman's informative article on kerbside parking being removed from arterial routes (NZ Herald, March 29) states "AT said consultation will now take place but from the starting point, parking will be removed". How

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.