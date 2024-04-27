The hospitals are being asked to save an unrealistic amount of money, there is a shortage of GP's and a third of NZDF's navy ships aren't being used due to staffing shortages.

One person has died and two others badly injured after the vehicle they were in crashed north of Ōtaki after fleeing police.

Just after 10.30pm last night, a stolen ute wanted in connection with a robbery in Ōtaki earlier in the evening was signalled to stop by police just south of Levin.

Acting Central District Commander Inspector Clifford Brown confirmed a pursuit was initiated but was abandoned within several minutes due to the manner of driving, and the ute continued at speed heading south on State Highway 1.

At about 10.50pm the vehicle was observed turning back onto State Highway 1 from Waikanae, heading north in the southbound lane.

The ute collided head-on with another vehicle just south of Lawlors Rd at about 11.05pm.

The driver of the ute was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers were in a serious and critical condition respectively.

The male in a critical condition remains in Wellington Hospital.

There were four occupants of the other vehicle, who were moderately and seriously injured.

The Police Serious Crash Unit attended and the incident will be fully investigated.

Police have also referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard for such events.

“An outcome like this is never something police wants, and our thoughts are with those in the other vehicle who were needlessly injured,” said Brown.

Potential charges against those in the ute will be considered in due course.

Hato Hone St John was alerted at 11.05pm and dispatched six ambulances, two managers, one rapid response unit, and one helicopter to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated six patients in total; three in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition who were transported by road, and one in a critical condition who was airlifted, all to Wellington hospital,” said a spokesperson.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz