Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Letters: Inclusivity, Wellington protest, Russian funds, America's Cup, and Jacinda Ardern

10 minutes to read
We are all one people in New Zealand, or are we? Photo / Libby Law, Photosport, File

We are all one people in New Zealand, or are we? Photo / Libby Law, Photosport, File

NZ Herald

Inclusion please, not separation
Whereas I agree with much of what John Tamihere says in his column (NZ Herald, March 31), I am becoming more aware perhaps separatism is in the eye of the beholder. This

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.