We are all one people in New Zealand, or are we? Photo / Libby Law, Photosport, File

Inclusion please, not separation

Whereas I agree with much of what John Tamihere says in his column (NZ Herald, March 31), I am becoming more aware perhaps separatism is in the eye of the beholder. This is even more apparent having lived through the Covid-19 pandemic in Auckland, much in lockdown. Our Maori and Pacific population were the most severely compromised, with a Government out of touch. Try being part of the population where age, disability, and genetic inheritance also play a large part on whether you have access to hospitalisation, lifesaving medication, or whether you live or die, regardless of your birthright and there is no community. As a seventh-generation New Zealander, I am proud of my heritage and ask no more than to live in a country where inclusion rather than separation is what we stand for.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Media blackout for protest

The more I read of the new protest being "organised" in Wellington by the United movement, the more stupid these people appear. They seem to have no agenda, no real motive worthy of protest and no idea what they're doing. I suggest the best way to treat this new intrusion on the peace of Wellington's citizens is a complete media blackout. Perhaps if we ignore them they will get the hint and go back to wherever they came from.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Freeze all Russian funds

Something positive the UN and Nato can do without causing more bloodshed as the Russian atrocities in Ukraine are surely deserving of more than sanctions and hand-wringing: All Russian funds — oligarchs' included — frozen by the international banking world should be confiscated and used to rebuild Ukraine and support Ukrainian refugees. Illegal? Irrelevant! What respect has Putin demonstrated for laws and humanity?

Ian Barron, Waimauku.

History lesson for Putin

Stuck in Ukraine, the Russian army is now using cruise missiles and bombs to destroy civilian infrastructure. Without putting infantry on the ground to take control, simply destroying buildings will not work. This was brutally shown in Russia in 1941-1945. The corrupt materialistic mindset falsely defines cities and countries by their buildings, not the unwavering spirit and determination of their people. In World War II, the Nazis used the V1 and V2, the first cruise missiles, and dropped 12,000 tonnes of bombs on London and 24,000 tonnes on Britain as a whole. Cities were badly damaged but inhabitants emerging, just "kept calm and carried on". The Nazis also shelled and bombed Russian cities. Stalingrad was reduced to rubble, but the invaders lost 850,000 men — killed, wounded or taken prisoner. Even formerly pro-Russian political parties are refusing to work with Russian troops in the few captured Ukrainian towns. Bedevilled by corruption, poor organisation and equipment, Russian troops have low morale — one army group reportedly even ran over their own commander. They are facing an enemy fiercely fighting to defend its own land. The failure of Vladimir Putin to learn from Russian history could be fatal.

Andrew Milroy, Trowbridge, UK.

Missed the boat ...

Paula Bennett (Herald on Sunday, April 3) chooses her words rather too diplomatically when she observes: "I would have liked to see more financial support. I would have respected Team NZ if they had said we will hold the Cup race here in 2024 and make the most of our home shore competitive advantage." Another blunt way of putting this, is that Auckland Council and the Government in their hamfisted dealings with Team New Zealand simply ... missed the boat.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

... or good riddance?

Good riddance to Team Dalton. We are better off without them. The returns for hosting the America's Cup were overstated, as the hotels were always full in summer anyway, and the inflated rates they charged contributed to the perception of NZ as an expensive destination. We poured over $100 million into infrastructure and yachtie pay packets, and got little back. Likewise with Eden Park, where in 2011 $250 million of taxpayer money went into an ill-thought-out expansion of a poorly located stadium for a one-off event, which now needs regular ratepayer bailouts. If only we were as clever as Melbourne, where they invest in well-designed stadia for regular events.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn.

Slipping halo ...

For a while now Labour have been our favourites, even though they only really lucked into office in the last two elections. In 2017 aided by Winston Peters and in 2020 when the pandemic dividend paid off in NZ, with the electorate driven by fear of Covid voted for the status quo as the safest option. But when I see satirist Steve Braunias poking fun at the slipping halo of the sainted Jacinda Ardern (Weekend Herald, April 2), I get a real sense the mood of the nation is changing — for the better obviously. Roll on 2023.

John Denton, Napier.

... or step too far?

We generally appreciate Steve Braunias's satire in the Weekend Herald, but his attempt at satire on April 2 was, to us, a step too far in the now all too prevalent attacks on our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, who, in our opinion, has done her level best to steer our country through very difficult times. Sure, mistakes have been made, but could the many armchair critics have done any better?

We think not.

John and Barbara Maltby, Warkworth.

Reap what we sow

Epidemiologists warned us removing restrictions too soon would eventuate in a high death rate. This week has seen over 20 a day and with still high numbers in ICU. Has anyone blood on their hands? From the outset of Omicron we were led to believe through misinformation it was nothing more than a bad cold. The Opposition pushed pushed and pushed to ease restrictions regardless of expert health advice. Then we saw the Parliamentary protest followed by poor polls which must have put extreme pressure on the Government to alter course. They say Ardern's halo has slipped ... well, we reap what we sow, so be careful what you wish for.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

AT consultation

Phil Goff called Auckland Transport "bloody arrogant". So I suppose we shouldn't have been surprised to see AT's Andrew McGill quoted on the front page of the NZ Herald (April 1) as saying: "We do have a pre-determined agenda" and "we are not going to back down". This on the first day of the month's consultation on plans to restrict or deny parking on certain streets. Good luck to Auckland residents who wish to consult on a plan already predetermined. I hope victims will seek and succeed in obtaining court remedies.

Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

Sweden vs NZ

In a recent poll to identify the countries where people are happiest, both my home countries featured among the top 10: Sweden 7 and New Zealand 10. But in child mortality and road toll, there is a big difference. Sweden is a large, sparsely populated country with long, dark and cold winters, yet has only a third as many road deaths per capita as NZ. The road toll rate 2021 was 319 deaths for NZ (population 5 million), Sweden's was 192 deaths (population 10 million). The child mortality in Sweden is the lowest in the world at 2.7 deaths per 1000 live births. In NZ it is 5. Clearly, there is much to do on both. Making it compulsory to drive with headlights on costs nothing and could be implemented immediately. It could be a start.

Linda Olsson, Ponsonby.

What about Jada?

When is someone going to ask Jada Pinkett-Smith how she feels about the insensitive public roasting she received about her humiliating and publicly visible hair loss condition from comedian Chris Rock? Hubby Will Smith leapt to her defence and slapped Rock to a near-universal chorus of PC condemnation. But who is criticising Rock for the very public verbal bullying of [Jada's] hair loss from alopecia? Surely this public trolling and humiliation is not okay?

Bradley Mihaljevich, Titirangi.

Racism speech

Young first-term Maori MP Karen Chhour last week gave a speech in the debating chamber on racism in NZ. Courage, conviction, and integrity abounded, placing her (in my view) into a position of honour among all MPs. Seldom have I heard such strength of heart on this issue.

Maxine Nisbet, Mt Eden.

Short & sweet

On co-governance

I see Christopher Luxon is opposed to a referendum on co-governance. Shouldn't he at least explain what he means by co-government and give us an idea of the extent to which he intends to implement it, if he gets the benefit of doubt? Kerry Craig, Mt Eden.

On protests

Is Mr Mallard going to tear around Wellington chasing these protesters with his music given the price of fuel? Probably not. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On unity

It's refreshing to read Richard Ward's letter (NZ Herald, April 1) on the growing discord in NZ. As he points out, we should be looking forward to unity rather than backwards in history. Mike Lund, Parnell.

On public transport

Half-price public transport is great for people living in metropolitan areas that have public transport available but most smaller communities do not and will not benefit from this taxpayer-funded exercise. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On cost of living

With the increase in electricity, petrol and food, any additional benefits the Government gave on April 1 have been wiped out. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On Hosking

Nearly a year ago Mike Hosking was threatening to go to Australia. Now he is making similar noises. If he were really serious I think he would have gone by now. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

The Premium Debate

Liam Dann: Brain drain returns

This time it won't be the Big OE but the Long Goodbye. Vicki K.

Bright minds will leave, pedantic bureaucrats will stay. Just think where that will leave NZ? Mark M.

Let's become more self-sufficient. Train our own. Increase the tax brackets and give us back our money. They will come. Jim S.

I don't think it is just the young or recent returnees who will leave. I know a number of people who don't fit this demographic who are planning an exit. Some are waiting to see if this Government gets back in and that will then clinch it. Judith B.

Well this will solve house prices. David H.

There is a forum online for people wanting to move to NZ, to ask questions. They are universally warned about the high cost of living, poor roads, and expensive and inadequate housing. It's an eye opener how other people see us. We are better than third world, true, but not comparable to Australia and Canada . Anna S.

Clearly we are going to have to import good skilled people to replace them, aren't we. We will also have to pay them the money they want, otherwise our economy will stall. Easier said than done and it's all tied to our productivity, but we haven't got a choice. Laurence D.