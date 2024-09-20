Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Earth set to become a two-moon planet

RNZ
2 mins to read
New jobseeker benefit forecasts revealed, bill to ban gang patches passes its third reading and air strikes in Lebanon after deadly device attacks.

By RNZ

Earth is set to become a two-moon planet for the next couple of months as a 10-metre-wide asteroid - officially known as 2024PT - will begin orbiting the planet.

University of Auckland astrophysicist Professor Nick Rattenbury told RNZ’s Afternoons that it will start doing a loop-de-loop around Earth from September 29.

“A moon is typically the term that we give to a world which is orbiting in a fairly stable orbit around a parent body, like our own Moon going around the Earth, or something like it going around Jupiter,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s going to become a satellite of Earth, like Earth’s Moon, around the Earth, starting September 29, and it’s going to hang around for just over 56 and a half days before heading on its way, being flung out again, and going back on to its orbit out to where it came from.

“So it’s not a permanent Moon. It’s visiting us for a couple of months, and then it’s going to head back out to where it came from.”

However, it will be hard to see, Professor Rattenbury said.

“This is a small chunk of rock, so you could see it but you’d need to have a good telescope.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand