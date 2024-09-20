Earth set to become a two-moon planet

“It’s going to become a satellite of Earth, like Earth’s Moon, around the Earth, starting September 29, and it’s going to hang around for just over 56 and a half days before heading on its way, being flung out again, and going back on to its orbit out to where it came from.

“So it’s not a permanent Moon. It’s visiting us for a couple of months, and then it’s going to head back out to where it came from.”

However, it will be hard to see, Professor Rattenbury said.

“This is a small chunk of rock, so you could see it but you’d need to have a good telescope.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.