Leaders arranged a meeting after one of Ben-Canaan’s victims pointed a knife and threatened to hurt him if he did not leave her alone.

Ben-Canaan lived with his family in a communal accommodation block until June 2018, when police were alerted to an allegation he indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

The girl and her parents were reluctant to formalise a complaint while they still lived at Gloriavale, hampering the investigation.

Ben-Canaan declined to make a formal police statement and denied touching the girl, although he admitted having inappropriate thoughts and completed the Stop programme to address his sexual desire for young girls.

In 2021, police and Oranga Tamariki launched a major investigation into sexual offending at Gloriavale that involved screening all girls aged between 5 and 17 years old, some of whom disclosed abuse.

One of Ben-Canaan’s victims recalled him coming into a bedroom she shared with her siblings, getting under her sheets and touching her.

Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo / George Heard

On more than 20 other occasions, he put his hand up her dress while she was sleeping on a couch in the main building after early starts washing and cooking.

Ben-Canaan put his hand up another girl’s dress and rubbed her leg while she was resting on a mattress after a morning working in the kitchen.

Another victim described Ben-Canaan rubbing her breast at the preschool and on two occasions woke to find him touching her in her bedroom.

She told her mother what had happened, who spoke to one of the community’s leaders.

A fourth victim said Ben-Canaan became sexually aroused rubbing her back while she was babysitting.

During one of Gloriavale’s concerts, Ben-Canaan followed a girl, prompting her to run through the dining hall and hide in a storeroom.

He went inside and turned off the light, tickling her on her thigh and bottom before she told him to stop and tried to pull his hands off her.

Two weeks later, Ben-Canaan cornered the girl in her bedroom, where he again tickled and touched her despite being asked to leave.

The girl pushed him away with a scooter and screamed at a friend to help, who froze.

Ben-Canaan eventually left, but told the girl he “would be back”.

A sixth victim described Ben-Canaan pushing her into the preschool and forcing her to give him a two-minute hug, during which he moved his hand down her back to her bottom.

On another occasion he asked her to open her dressing gown in a hallway and grabbed her arm.

The girl managed to break free and ran to the hostel kitchen where she picked up a knife and told Ben-Canaan she would cut or injure him if he did not leave her alone.

She told an aunt and her mother what had happened, which was passed on to leaders who arranged a meeting with Ben-Canaan, the girl and her parents.

His community apology followed, and his move to the off-site farmhouse.

Ben-Canaan grabbed another girl by her hair and around her waist while she was vacuuming, pulling her towards him and touching her breasts.

She tripped and fell while backing away, so he sat on top of her, held her down and roughly grabbed at her stomach and breasts.

The girl started screaming and he walked out.

Ben-Canaan put his arm through a bedroom window and hand under the blanket of his eighth victim, feeling her breast, leg and bottom under her nightie.

He came into the family bedroom and did the same thing on numerous occasions over a five-year period when her parents were not there.

Ben-Canaan also pushed the girl into a bathroom corner, touched her breasts and tried to touch her bottom.

After an early start working in the community laundry, the girl would sometimes lie down on mattresses in a nearby room for 15 minutes.

She woke to find Ben-Canaan on top of her, touching her, saying “just let me, you might like it” – she pushed him away and left.

He would also hit her bottom while walking past on early laundry shifts, or touch her in the dining hall.

Ben-Canaan pleaded guilty to a representative charge of an indecent act on a girl under 12, three indecent assault charges – two of which were representative, indecent assault of a girl aged between 12 and 16 and three charges of an indecent act on a young person under 16, one of which was representative.

Representative charges mean multiple offences of the same type have been committed in similar circumstances over a period of time.

The summary of facts noted Ben-Canaan remained an extended member of the community and his wife and children returned to Gloriavale daily.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.