Warning: This story contains content some may find disturbing.
A Gloriavale man who has admitted sexual offending against eight girls preyed upon some as they slept and touched them while they were caring for children or working at the Christian community.
Fervent Ben-Canaan, 45, pleaded guilty to eight charges of indecent assault and indecent acts – some of which were representative – against girls aged 11 and over, part-way through a jury trial at the Greymouth District Court.
According to a summary of facts suppressed until Friday, Gloriavale’s leaders knew about Ben-Canaan’s offending but asked him to apologise in front of the community for being sinful and sent him to live in a farmhouse away from the main Gloriavale site.
Ben-Canaan declined to make a formal police statement and denied touching the girl, although he admitted having inappropriate thoughts and completed the Stop programme to address his sexual desire for young girls.
In 2021, police and Oranga Tamariki launched a major investigation into sexual offending at Gloriavale that involved screening all girls aged between 5 and 17 years old, some of whom disclosed abuse.
One of Ben-Canaan’s victims recalled him coming into a bedroom she shared with her siblings, getting under her sheets and touching her.
On more than 20 other occasions, he put his hand up her dress while she was sleeping on a couch in the main building after early starts washing and cooking.
Ben-Canaan put his hand up another girl’s dress and rubbed her leg while she was resting on a mattress after a morning working in the kitchen.
Another victim described Ben-Canaan rubbing her breast at the preschool and on two occasions woke to find him touching her in her bedroom.
She told her mother what had happened, who spoke to one of the community’s leaders.
A fourth victim said Ben-Canaan became sexually aroused rubbing her back while she was babysitting.
During one of Gloriavale’s concerts, Ben-Canaan followed a girl, prompting her to run through the dining hall and hide in a storeroom.
He went inside and turned off the light, tickling her on her thigh and bottom before she told him to stop and tried to pull his hands off her.
He came into the family bedroom and did the same thing on numerous occasions over a five-year period when her parents were not there.
Ben-Canaan also pushed the girl into a bathroom corner, touched her breasts and tried to touch her bottom.
After an early start working in the community laundry, the girl would sometimes lie down on mattresses in a nearby room for 15 minutes.
She woke to find Ben-Canaan on top of her, touching her, saying “just let me, you might like it” – she pushed him away and left.
He would also hit her bottom while walking past on early laundry shifts, or touch her in the dining hall.
Ben-Canaan pleaded guilty to a representative charge of an indecent act on a girl under 12, three indecent assault charges – two of which were representative, indecent assault of a girl aged between 12 and 16 and three charges of an indecent act on a young person under 16, one of which was representative.