By RNZ

Police have confirmed the last signing of missing Wellington man Bret Hill was along Hutt River road, north of Māoribank duck pond.

The search continued on Friday, with up to 50 people including Land Search and Rescue scanning the Hutt River.

Hill was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark green T-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black jandals and a cap.