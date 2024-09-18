Missing man Bret Hill. Photo / NZ Police

Police searching for missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill want to speak to a couple seen talking to him on the day he disappeared.

Hill, 50, was last seen on Hillside Drive in Maoribank on Sunday. Police say about 5.45pm he was seen having a short conversation with a couple walking a small dog at the Maoribank Lights intersection, above the Hutt River.

“Police want to speak to this couple about the short interaction. If this is you, please contact us.”

Police asked locals to check CCTV or dashcam footage around 5.30 that evening, and their properties, for any sign Hill may have been there.

Hill is described as 195cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark green T-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black jandals and cap.