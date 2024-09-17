Police appeal for help finding missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill

Police are asking for security footage in the search for missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill. Photo / Police

Police are asking for security footage to help find Bret Hill, who went missing in Upper Hutt two days ago.

He was last seen about 5.30pm on September 15 on Hillside Dr, Maoribank.

People with CCTV in or around Hillside Dr are asked to check their security footage for possible sightings of Hill, whose disappearance is “out of the ordinary”.

“He is 195cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and a short white beard,” police said in a statement.

“He was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark green T-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black jandals and cap.”