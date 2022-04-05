Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Yachting, Grant Dalton, Ukraine, parking, and dining out

9 minutes to read
The French Bay Yacht Club in Titirangi, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig, File

The French Bay Yacht Club in Titirangi, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald

Horizons of opportunity
Last Friday I watched some sailing. It wasn't in the Spanish port of Barcelona on the Mediterranean but rather French Bay, Titirangi on the Manukau Harbour.
It wasn't the elite but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.