The French Bay Yacht Club in Titirangi, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Horizons of opportunity

Last Friday I watched some sailing. It wasn't in the Spanish port of Barcelona on the Mediterranean but rather French Bay, Titirangi on the Manukau Harbour.

It wasn't the elite but my grandson who, with his school class, was taking part in a Waterwise programme at the yacht club.

Most of the kids, aged around 9, hadn't sailed before but after some precise instruction and under appropriate supervision, they each took their own Optimist out and around the bay. It was clear from the earnest and at times reverent look on their faces that this experience was much more than just learning to sail a dinghy. It was the realisation that they are the captain of their own ship.

They saw that the effect of the things around them – the wind, the tide, the waves – was entirely dependent on their response and how that power was in their own hands.

They sighted the horizon and were drawn to the opportunity and adventure of the unknown before being called back toward shore.

I understand that there are several million dollars tagged for sailing and looking for a project. This seems a good one.

Robert Alderson, Titirangi.

A closer view

Tim Beveridge (NZ Herald, April 4) hit the nail on the head over the move to Barcelona for the next defence in the America's Cup. The vilification of the Team New Zealand management, and Grant Dalton in particular, greatly saddens me. We can do better than sling mud at one of our truly great sailing icons.

I have never met Dalton but would like to pass on my own experience of coming across him during one of the Whitbread races when he was duelling with Chris Dickson to get to Auckland first. I lived in the Bay of Islands and all fans of the race knew that the yachts of Dalton and Dickson would be passing the entrance to the bay at about noon. I joined others to go and watch this tussle.

We did get to see the tip of Chris Dickson's mast way out to sea but the magic moment was when Grant Dalton sailed into the outer entrance to the bay with all his crew on the rail giving a grand salute to those of us who made the effort to cheer them on. Brilliant. Go Dalts.

Allen Jones, Cambridge.

Gratitude from afar

The way things are at the moment, the real heroes in New Zealand are the people who grow our potatoes, cauliflowers, peas, carrots, beans, etc. And those who get them to our supermarkets. The awful and completely unwarranted situation in Ukraine makes me thankful for our civilised (and remote) situation.

Let us all do what we can to support the unfortunate people of Ukraine, and remember that "all that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing".

Karl van de Water, Maungaturoto.

Democracy curbed

Even theoretically, Simon Wilson's take (NZ Herald, March 5) on Auckland Transport removing kerbside parking for some sort of greater good for buses and cyclists, is flawed.

One doesn't have to be disabled to need kerbside parking outside one's residence or place of business for the purposes of loading or unloading goods or visitors to continue with some normality of life after Covid.

Large families with children visiting grandparents with bags of goodies or vice versa, where travelling by bus (or bike) is completely impractical, will find themselves isolated and lonely and possibly stuck in a dwelling where the value has plummeted through a new lack of access.

But what makes me really angry, after years of engaging in farcical council consultation processes, is the sheer bloody-minded and stupid arrogance of AT planners saying upfront that the outcome of this round of public consultation on kerbside parking is predetermined.

Anyone trying to justify this attitude doesn't understand the true meaning of democracy.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Slow lane

AT's proposals to cut back on city car traffic in favour of public transport should be applauded for several reasons.

We know about the environmental reason. But what about the tranquillity benefits? In Auckland, my wife and I only use public transport and occasionally a taxi or ride-share. This causes us to slow down and appreciate our blessings. It increases the diversity of our contacts and right-sizes us.

I'm reminded of a friend's advice when I first went to Africa. He said, "slow down or you'll miss Africa".

Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

Dining out

I understand that vaccination lessens the likelihood of contracting, or of transmitting Covid and also lessens the severity of the virus.

Based on this understanding we have been happy until now to patronise cafes/restaurants, secure in the knowledge that we were not exposed to unvaccinated persons.

Following the withdrawal of vaccine passes however we will be reluctant to frequent eating establishments unless they require vaccine passes as a condition of entry and suggest many might be better off advertising their requirement for vaccine passes than expecting a surge in business by opening up to the unvaccinated, which again I understand, do not now represent a large proportion of the population?

Jocelyn Olesen, St Heliers.

For a meal

One representative of the hospitality "industry" is reported as saying:"Businesses are suffering under these rules."

Well, those of us in the significant risk categories are really very pleased about the rules, for the utterly selfish reason that they protect us from dying.

What price Covid, then, if we really are going to live, and die, with it?

Stan Jones, Hamilton.

UN unhelpful

Good and pertinent points by David Little (NZ Herald, March 11), especially when he says "the United Nations badly needs restructuring to give all nations equal voting rights".

A litany of failures of the UN in peace-keeping efforts makes up quite a list.

About as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike.

C G Lock, Gisborne.

Classic take

Matt Heath's column (NZ Herald, March 4) is a prime example of the value of teaching Classics and in particular Latin to college students.

Amazing how the wisdom from long ago is so relevant for issues today.

Joan Carter, Dannemora.

Respect others

Will Smith should have hit Chris Rock harder.

I have had Type 1 diabetes for over 70 years, injections every day, a lifetime of constant attention to how I am feeling. I have had major surgeries for bowel cancer, and alopecia since I was 13. Alopecia was by far the worst for me, even my diabetic specialist recognised that without me telling him.

Each of us deals with and sees everything "our" way.

If everyone accepted their fellow man/woman for who they are with respect and gratitude, the world would be a happier place.

Bev Wright, Hillsborough.

Half fare

The introduction of 50 per cent off fares for rail, bus & ferries (excluding Waiheke) until June 30 brings to mind the saying, "if it looks good to be true, then it probably isn't".

It is also an accepted understanding that "the devil is in the detail".

On closely reading the NZ Herald advertisement placed by AT, we now learn this 50 per cent reduction doesn't apply to pre-loaded cards.

This means anyone who already has a Hop Card with funds loaded on it will not get the 50 per cent discount advantage. As a result, every fare-paying customer has to purchase another Hop Card and load it with a credit amount.

It is also worth noting that the special clauses do not appear on the front page of the advertisement but are at the bottom of the second page.

Lee Chambers, Birkenhead.

Short & sweet

On daylight

Rosemary Balme in her opposition to daylight saving (NZ Herald, April 5) reminds me of the stormy debate in Queensland in the 80s where one person pointed out that daylight saving faded curtains more. Paul Blakeney, Waihi.

On parking

The main reason we kick up about parking, Simon Wilson (NZH, April 5), is that we like our cars and the independence they bring. We do not like it if we are forced to walk to our final destination once we have "arrived". John Ford, Taradale.

I salute Simon Wilson's depth of understanding and ability to always coherently deliver his message without a trace of ballyhoo. John Norris, Whangamatā.

On lights

The PM said when asked about going into Orange traffic light setting it was possible to do this in the future. Is there a possibility that we won't? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

The Government's volte-face over (not) lifting Covid-19 restrictions reveals its muddled thinking and overall disorganisation, true of much of its policy making. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On mayor

My vote for mayor will go to the candidate who pledges to bring the agenda-driven excesses at Auckland Transport to heel. D Graeme Scott, Birkenhead.

The Premium Debate

Quit America's Cup whinging

Grant Dalton has won the Cup twice for New Zealand. That's a great success. Can we just be positive and help him win a third in Barcelona? Becky H.

I understand the reasons but I also feel let down by their decision. I do wonder how much money Mr Dalton has made out of this. Ian U.

I couldn't care less about it, and good riddance to this rich man's sport. Yacht racing is the most sleep-inducing thing I've ever watched. The Government has far more important things to fund in these testing times. Garry T.

How can we claim to be a "country that punches above its weight" if we haven't got the ability to defend this on our home turf? All of the rhetoric from Dalton has been a joke, it's not about being competitive, it's about ETNZ cashing in. David S.

If Emirates Team NZ are competitive in Barcelona, as they should be, they'll hear me cheering from the dark side of the world. Apelu R.

Totally agree. The public reaction is classic Kiwi tall-poppy trashing. People quickly forget our boat-building industry was at the forefront of America's Cup development and will stand to gain. Colin J.

Good luck to them, but no more taxpayer money. The rest of the country doesn't care. Pundits need to get their heads around the fact that Auckland bars and cafes are not the centre of the NZ economy. Susan B.

Glad to see the rich boys off somewhere else, and goodbye to their exorbitant financial demands and the expectation we will be glad to pay for them racing their toys. We have lots of better places to spend taxpayer money. John H.