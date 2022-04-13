Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Climate crisis, gang crime, co-governance, retirement, and Ukraine

10 minutes to read
Heavy rain creates deep surface flooding in paddocks south of Tairua on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Heavy rain creates deep surface flooding in paddocks south of Tairua on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Sarah Ivey

NZ Herald

Combating climate
It is nice that the Government is assisting in the fight to protect Ukraine and its people. It is the least it could do.
I do think that there is a war closer to home

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.