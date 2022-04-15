Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Fair pay, light rail, showgrounds, oligarchs, and Auckland Transport

7 minutes to read
How do we keep our nurses, doctors and teachers in New Zealand if we don't increase their pay and improve conditions? Photo / 123rf, File

How do we keep our nurses, doctors and teachers in New Zealand if we don't increase their pay and improve conditions? Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: B Darragh, Auckland Central
A Fair Pay Agreement and higher minimum pay rates are opposed by parties on the right on the grounds of unaffordability for struggling businesses.
Higher pay often means

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.