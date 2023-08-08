Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Australia NZ crime, gangs, economy similar; private sector; public debt; getting back on track

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Youth crime is a problem across the Ditch too, a correspondent says. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Youth crime is a problem across the Ditch too, a correspondent says. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Uncanny similarities

Having just spent two weeks in Australia I was intrigued by the similarity of current news stories in both countries. Worries about inflation - both countries have the same inflation rate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand