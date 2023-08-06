Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Waterfront plan, egg shortage and the Silver Ferns

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
A seawater pool and wetland areas feature in new proposals for the Auckland waterfront being promoted by Mayor Wayne Brown. Image / Nick McKay, Eke Panuku

A seawater pool and wetland areas feature in new proposals for the Auckland waterfront being promoted by Mayor Wayne Brown. Image / Nick McKay, Eke Panuku

Forget salt pools, keep port going

Wayne Brown, with respect, your idea (NZ Herald, August 3) of an “open-air seawater swimming pool” is just plain wacky. The water quality in that area will never be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand