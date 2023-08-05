Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Big emitters, tackling Queen St crime and worm farms

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The early morning sun tries to break through the fog, as cattle roam the fields on a Northland farm. Photo / File

The early morning sun tries to break through the fog, as cattle roam the fields on a Northland farm. Photo / File

Letter of the week: The world we want — future positive

We are living in a climate funk, with perpetually pessimistic news on climate change, ongoing Covid blues, and repeated debilitating and depressing weather events.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand