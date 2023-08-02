Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland waterfront: Seawater pool, concerts on the water feature in Mayor Wayne Brown’s big plans

Simon Wilson
By
6 mins to read
A seawater pool and wetland areas feature in new proposals for the Auckland waterfront being promoted by Mayor Wayne Brown. Photos / Jason Oxenham / Eke Panuku

A seawater pool and wetland areas feature in new proposals for the Auckland waterfront being promoted by Mayor Wayne Brown. Photos / Jason Oxenham / Eke Panuku

EXCLUSIVE

Auckland Council has been meeting behind closed doors to consider new proposals for the city’s waterfront.

The Herald can exclusively reveal they include an open-air seawater swimming pool, aquaculture, an exhibition centre and “Te

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand