Skid marks left by a large group of cars which did burnouts during a car meet in Levin. Photo / Dallas Puha

The mayors of Kāpiti and Horowhenua are writing to Police Minister Mark Mitchell to express their concerns about police resourcing in provincial New Zealand.

Janet Holborow and Bernie Wanden’s action has been prompted by the recent incident when more than 200 boy racers ran amok in Levin before doing the same in Ōtaki.

Police officers were pre-deployed to disperse the crowd but faced a backlash and were forced to retreat as bottles, rocks and bricks were hurled at them.

Holborow said while it was first and foremost a police matter, the two mayors would be writing to Mitchell “to express our concerns about resourcing in provincial New Zealand”.

“The lack of cops in less urban communities extends beyond recent events and we’d like to see this addressed.”

She said in the days since June 3 several drivers had reportedly returned to the area to continue the behaviour.

“This is horrible and goes well beyond thrill seeking or being a rebel.

“We’ve had mass boy racer events in Kāpiti over the years, including in our cemeteries, but this was one of the worst we’ve seen.

“The financial and emotional impacts on people and businesses are significant.

“Throwing rocks at the police, damaging property and putting the community at risk is reprehensible.

“I ask those responsible for this behaviour to consider the impact of their actions on others.

“Sadly, given the attitudes on display I know this message will probably fall on deaf ears.”

Holborow said the boy racer mayhem was in Ōtaki was unacceptable and the “car enthusiasts” involved were not welcome in the community.

When the boy racers migrated from Levin to Ōtaki they not only used Miro St as a burnout pad but graffitied local businesses, damaged property, and intimidated community members.

She said staff and elected representatives had met with the Ōtaki business community and those directly impacted to hear their concerns and discuss council’s role in “preventing these kinds of events in future”.

Ōtaki Community Board chairman Cam Butler said the Ōtaki business community was resilient and supportive of one another.

“They’re rallying around and getting on with it.

“But this sort of thing is an unnecessary stress and cost at a time when life is hard enough.

“If you see this sort of behaviour taking place, or hear about plans for these events, please contact police in the first instance.

“Please do not put yourself in any danger.”



