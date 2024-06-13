Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was hit and killed by a car in West Auckland.

The man was struck about 11.20pm yesterday on Moire Rd in Massey.

“Despite efforts from first responders, the man sadly died at the scene,” police said.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

Police focused their attention last night on a car in the middle of Moire Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, of Waitematā CIB, says the woman and man were known to each other.

”As such, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” he said.

“We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Poland said more police would be seen in the area as they made inquiries.

A scene guard is still in place on Moire Rd.

“Police will endeavour to provide further details around the identity of the victim when we are in a position to do so,” he said.

“However, as this matter is now before the court, we are limited in providing further comment.”

Firefighters and the St John ambulance service were also called to the scene on Moire Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services, including fire and ambulance teams, rushed to the scene late last night.

Police could be seen focusing their attention on a car in the middle of Moire Rd.