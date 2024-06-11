The woman was found dead early on Sunday morning at Chorley Rd in Massey. Photo / Google

Police have charged a 46-year-old man with murder after the death of a woman in the West Auckland suburb of Massey.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said officers responded to an address on Chorley Ave around 12.50am on Sunday and found a woman dead at the residential property.

“A homicide investigation was launched and a 43-year-old man was taken into custody today,” Goldie said.

“A scene examination commenced today and will continue into tomorrow, with further inquiries continuing as we piece together what occurred.”

An autopsy has been completed.

The man charged with murder was known to the victim and is set to appear at the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

It is the second homicide investigation launched by police today.

Police issued a release earlier this evening saying another homicide probe was under way after a man’s death this afternoon on the Kāpiti Coast.

The incident occurred at Napier Grove in Waikanae, north of Wellington. Photo / Google

The suspected stabbing occurred at Napier Grove in Waikanae Beach, north of Wellington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Pete Middlemiss said police responded to reports of a man having suffered serious injuries following an altercation at about 4.20pm.

“The man received medical attention at the scene, but sadly died.

“Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be conducted over the following days.

“Another man who was at the house, known to the victim, is speaking with police and assisting with inquiries.

“Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. Inquiries into the circumstances of what occurred are ongoing.”

