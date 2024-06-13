Police at the scene of a serious incident that occurred on Moire Rd in Massey overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on Moire Rd in the West Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 11.20 pm, and commenced a scene examination.

Both the Serious Crash Unit and detectives are in attendance.

Police have been focusing their attention on a car in the middle of Moire Rd, while the Serious Crash Unit has been mapping out the scene.

Police have been focusing their attention on a car in the middle of Moire Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and ambulance were also called to the incident.

Moire Rd was closed between Widmore Drive and Holmes Drive South but has since been reopened.

Police have been approached for comment.