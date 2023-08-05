Greens propose using wealth tax to fund free dental care

The Green Party wants to make dental care free for everyone. Photo / 123rf

The Green Party wants to make dental care free for everyone. Photo / 123rf

The Green Party wants to fix New Zealand’s “broken and cruel” dental care system by using a wealth tax to make dental care free for everyone.

However, the policy’s future is uncertain as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins continues to rule out implementing a wealth tax under his leadership in the next term of government.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw announced the policy this morning, which would cost more than $3 billion over three years.

The proposal included the creation of the New Zealand Dental Service which would provide free annual check-ups and cleanings to everyone in their own community, free care such as fillings, sealants and tooth removals, funding mobile dental vans and portable clinics for rural areas, and specialist care for people who require oral surgery or complex treatment.

The Greens propose to use its previously announced 2.5 per cent wealth tax to fund the policy, which would impact 0.7 per cent of New Zealanders - couples worth more than $4 million, minus mortgages and other debt, and individuals worth more than $2m.

“Let’s be clear: the current dental care system in Aotearoa is broken and cruel,” Davidson said.

“This hasn’t happened by accident, but is the consequence of political decisions successive governments have made to exclude dental care from the public health system.

“The average cost of going to the dentist is around $350, so it’s hardly surprising that with food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills going up, so many people are choosing not to go.”

Shaw said every dollar required to fund free dental care would come from those “most able to contribute.

“Free dental will be fully funded through fair and simple changes to the tax system that will unlock the resources we need,” he said.

To boost the workforce, the Greens proposed adding 20 placements from next year to the current 60 offered annually, as well as reviewing training and placement numbers in subsequent years.

Hipkins, speaking in Auckland about the second Waitematā Harbour crossing option, said the Labour Party would reveal its health manifesto in due course.

He accepted the conversation about dental care should be included in the wider discussion on improving health outcomes but would not be drawn on his level of support for making dental care free.

He restated his position that a wealth tax would not be introduced while he was Prime Minister.

“No, it’s not something we’re going to be doing in the next term of government.”