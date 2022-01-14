The role of academia in protecting the rights of faculty staff to speak freely is in front of mind for many. Photo / 123rf

Letter of the week: John Turbott, Epsom

Regarding your editorial headed "Academia must protect its assets" (Weekend Herald, January 8).

Among the most important assets are intellectual honesty and protection of free speech. In a carefully worded, respectful and factually accurate letter "In defence of science" to the Listener in July last year, seven eminent Auckland University professors raised issues of concern about a Government NCEA working group's proposal to make curriculum changes to ensure parity for mātauranga Maori with other bodies of knowledge credentialled by the NCEA (particularly Western\Pākehā epistemologies).

Far from supporting the right of senior academic staff members to publicly express legitimate concerns for the future of science education in this country, the University of Auckland chose to condemn the letter. In doing so, the university displayed an egregious lack of intellectual honesty and a conspicuous failure to support its staff.

This issue has drawn significant international attention and clearly will impact on the reputation of the university. Assets like these should not be squandered. A reputation lost will not easily be regained.

Change the locks

In early December, the Prime Minister said she foresaw no need for any widespread Covid lockdowns in 2022. In extreme circumstances there might perhaps be, she said, brief and targeted "localised" lockdowns. I felt this meant that there would never again be a situation where the whole of Auckland, for instance, was locked down or given harsher restrictions than the rest of the country.

Now one or two of the gloomier epidemiologists are directly naming Auckland as a possible target for extreme measures against an Omicron outbreak. It would surely be untenable to ever treat the whole of Auckland again (35 per cent of the nation's population) as one group and certainly it would be incompatible with my notion of "localised."

I trust that Aucklanders will be assured we will not have imposed on us, in coming days or weeks, the inequitable load we suffered last year.

Brian McDonnell, Grey Lynn.

Save what remains

I have been involved with parks management on the North Shore for around 30 years.

There is a second chance for the Sanders Reserve, desecration of 13,700 community planted native trees (Weekend Herald, January 8).

If the trees were only mown and the roots are still in the ground, some for a few years, there is a good chance of considerable regrowth, particularily when the rains come.

I would suggest that, with help from the concerned community, the various groups who put in all the time and effort into the planting should take an injunction against the local board to halt "finishing them off".

Peter Dodd, Chatswood.

Otherwise law-abiding

We have a good friend who is from South Korea. She said to me the other day, "we love NZ and Kiwi people but what happens to you when you get behind the wheel of a car?"

Most days, my wife and I drive for 15 minutes to our exercise class, few cars obey the 50km/h speed limit on East Coast Rd. Every day, we see someone run a red light or someone talking on their mobile phone.

Get the basics right and our road carnage figures will probably reduce.

Paul Mason, Rothesay Bay.

Due process

I find it somewhat ominous that the ERA is short-circuiting its own procedures (Weekend Herald, January 8) for Hendy and Wiles. They are two extremely high-profile people, clearly held in very high regard by both the Prime Minister and the media.

A judicial institution like the ERA should be going out of its way to ensure even-handedness in such circumstances, but what they've done, notwithstanding objection from the organisation being complained about, cannot fail to leave more than a whiff of impropriety.

Mike Newland, Matakana.

Protect all assets

Your editorial (Weekend Herald, January 8) rightly notes that academia must protect its assets in criticising vindictive and unwarranted personal attacks on Covid commentator professors Wiles and Hendy, who have served us well.

Academia sadly did that very thing to itself in July last year when a large group of instant critics slammed the seven professors who dared to suggest in a reasoned letter that science in the proposed school curriculum should not be wantonly debased by hooking it up to other disciplines, belief systems and colonisation.

Ironically, the two professors were, along with the university leadership, signatories to a deeply personal attack in response - a blatant denial of freedom of speech including the exercise of academic opinion. Yes, we must protect that asset above all.

Bernie Allen, Mairangi Bay.

Pip, pip, hooray

On point Larry Mitchell (Weekend Herald, January 8), the Central Otago cherry season is a bumper harvest. If the rain stays away, we can expect plenty of sweet, beautiful clean fruit this year.

With the huge volume though, it is a shame we do not have all the backpackers down there to get them all off.

Let's hope the borders open by next season so plentiful crops like this can get picked in time for all our pleasure and keep our horticulture industry pumping.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Added value

The letter of the week by Mary Hearn on gratitude (Weekend Herald, January 8) made me think of the advertisers who have kept our newspapers afloat during the Covid-19 outbreak. I am grateful for the double pages almost every day put in by Harvey Norman, One Roof and a few others. Whether I want or need their products I can only thank them for making the news available in the hand especially to those less enamoured of digital news.

Rosemary Revell, Ellerslie.

A quick word

Mike Munro's article (Weekend Herald, January 8) was headed "Govt must remain agile…".' Surely, this should have been "Govt must become agile…" Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

The headline of Mike Munro's article (Weekend Herald, January 8) is either a masterstroke of irony or the Prime Minister is moonlighting in the sub-editor's office. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic breaks his silence: "Don't you know who I am?" Perry Harlen, Mt Maunganui.

DJ Dementia just forgot the rules. DJ-Okovic thinks he makes the rules. Grant Price, Ōrewa.

I don't accept his risible excuses for "his" errors and omissions of passport laws and don't appreciate his family and fellow countrymen and women turning the whole charade into some imagined form of Serb-bashing. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Suddenly the whole world has lost its sense of humour. Everyone is against the Joker. S Mohanakrishnan, Mt Roskill.

Novak is the best player, exciting to watch, great legs and the bluest eyes. Go Djoko, you show them in Melbourne. Susan Lawrence, Meadowbank.

We might as well mow down all the native forests in New Zealand and call the place Nude Zealand. Mikki Buckland, Pāpāmoa.

If I had the money, I would buy any land available between the development site and the "view" and plant a forest of the most rapidly growing trees, eucalyptus, poplars, conifers or whatever. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

We need to change our ways and give up some things. A view is the easiest of all to give up. David Tyler, Beach Haven.

Saturday's editorial was very sensible. Even academics who write to the Spectator and are denigrated by fellow academics need to be protected. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

It will be an interesting point in law if individuals do not have to take responsibility for their statements and opinions deliberately expressed publicly, in the employment court deliberation. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

You can't be serious in describing a tweaking of the health rules for an everchanging, once in a 100-year pandemic as a "backflip", (Weekend Herald, January 8). My goodness, we would be in trouble if our Government is not free to change when necessary. David Ready, Padstow, NSW.

Is there any chance that the users of e-scooters might think of parking them off to one side rather than across the footpath? That would be appreciated, thanks. B. Watkin, Devonport.