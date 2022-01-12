Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Climate crisis, inflation, border cases, road deaths, and Auckland lockdowns

9 minutes to read
James Shaw is in an unenviable position as Climate Change Minister. Photo / Michael Craig, File

James Shaw is in an unenviable position as Climate Change Minister. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald

Going nowhere in a climate crisis
Is the Climate Change Minister to blame? He is having to work with an agricultural sector that deep down believes it shouldn't have to do anything about reducing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.