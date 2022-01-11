Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Shipping news, Rēkohu, Omicron and the Cavaliers rugby tour

11 minutes to read
Port operations are increasingly stretched by the demands of international shipping. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Port operations are increasingly stretched by the demands of international shipping. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald

The boat that docked

It is rare for me to agree with a trade unionist, but Craig Harrison is on the mark (NZ Herald, January 10).

Shipping companies like Maersk and others don't want to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.