Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Workers say pay falling behind, expert says they can vote with their feet

4 minutes to read
"This is going to drive staff turnover when organisations can least afford it," AUT Professor of Human Resource Management Jarrod Haar says. Photo / Supplied

"This is going to drive staff turnover when organisations can least afford it," AUT Professor of Human Resource Management Jarrod Haar says. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

As inflation spikes amid the pandemic, 70 per cent of Kiwi workers say their wages have not kept up with the rising cost of living over the past 12 months.

That's according to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.