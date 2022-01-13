Net losses. Nine fish stocks are classified as collapsed and another dozen or so are either over-fished or at risk of over-fishing.Photo / Getty Images, File

School's out on fish stocks

It is not often the fishing industry gets coverage, and the little guys too, in your Business Section story (NZ Herald, January 12) on quota management.

The PM's Chief Science Advisor recently released a report on commercial fishing, and it had some significant findings.

Despite the quota system now being in operation for 35 years, a third of commercial catch volumes are made up of stocks that have never been assessed.

Nine fish stocks are classified as collapsed and another dozen or so are either over-fished or at risk of over-fishing, suggesting that the quotas are not being set in line with the ecosystem's capacity.

The quota system was world-leading in 1986, but it is now well behind other jurisdictions. So, while the little guys in the fishing world should be listened to, the problems in the industry are far more fundamental.

Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Moriori settlement

Paul Hames (NZ Herald, January 12) reminds us that the Moriori Claims Settlement Bill has been passed in Parliament and that the settlement package includes a Crown apology for breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and cultural redress of $18 million.

But the genocide of the Moriori was due to the 1835 invasion of the Chatham Islands by two Māori tribes, five years before the Treaty was signed. So neither Māori nor the Moriori were subject to the Crown.

After the Treaty was signed, Māori were subject to British law and so responsible for what they subsequently did to the Moriori. The Treaty was also the signal for the start of the Māori wars, so the British were then busy protecting the settlers and not in a position to intervene between Moriori and Māori anyway.

I suppose there is an argument for it in lawyer-speak, but it makes no sense to me. If the Māori tribes are legal entities that can receive treaty payments, then they are also entities that can pay the $18 million to the Moriori.

Barrie Davis, Wellington.

Moving costs

Correspondent Richard Morgan (NZ Herald, January 12) advocates for Auckland's port traffic to be served by container ships calling into Marsden Point, and the rail to Auckland being double-tracked to handle the railing of the freight to Auckland, and wonders why Northland Councils are not lobbying the Government for this to be done.

Unfortunately, such a move would prove to be very costly for the one-third of New Zealand's population that lives in Auckland, because the extra freight costs involved in moving all of the goods to Auckland from Marsden Point would result in a dramatic increase in the cost of living for the Auckland area.

Consequently, for economic reasons, Auckland's container port has to be located in the Auckland region.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Difference a day makes

We made a late start with our Covid injections because we dutifully waited to be called up. Finally, realising that our adult children were already receiving theirs, we took action.

As a result we have not yet been eligible for our booster, despite pleas from officials to "please get boosted". We tried twice this week but were told it is strictly four months to the calendar day, not lunar.

We have another 30km round trip to the pharmacy tomorrow where we hope to beat queues which pose the real transmission risk for the vulnerable.

What difference does a day make? Pedantic officialdom is so off-putting.

Mary Tallon, Little Huia.

Finer point

There is clear evidence Novak Djokovic made a false statement that he did not visit Spain within 14 days of his entry to Australia. If this statement was made by his agent it makes no difference, he is personally responsible.

He has placed the Australian Immigration authorities in an invidious position. If they let him remain in Australia without penalty then every person breaking the rules can plead the same defence. If they kick him out as I believe - unlike Chris Rattue (NZ Herald, January 13) - most Australians would prefer, the political repercussions will be significant.

The only viable approach is to fine him a meaningful amount. Mostly quarantine violations range in the several hundreds of dollars. This needs to be imposed whether he decides to remain in Australia for the Open or not.

As an afterthought, I wonder what penalty the Serbian authorities would inflict on me if I were to make a false declaration in an application for a working visa to enter Serbia?

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Shear outrage

How did the Upper Harbour Local Board get away with agreeing to mow 14,000 native trees planted by volunteers, to protect neighbours' views over the Sanders Reserve at Paremoremo? It is simply outrageous.

Perhaps we should ensure the same does not happen at Tiritiri Matangi Island Scientific Reserve, Cornwall Park, Albert Park, One Tree Hill and Motutapu, Motuihe and Rotoroa islands?

The reality is that volunteers are the life-blood of the Department of Conservation and the Auckland Council Parks Service.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Double fault

Why is Novak Djokovic in Australia?

As a high-profile sportsman there should be a basic premise that he upholds the highest standards.

In this case that is to protect his fellow competitors, and to do this he needs to be vaccinated.

If he is unvaccinated he is out of all competitions – simple.

Rosemary Balme, Howick.

Barely beer

Your correspondent CC McDowall's question about the worth of alcohol-free beer (NZ Herald, January 12) can be quite easily answered.

It may be more expensive than water but it's a lot nicer to drink while watching the cricket or rugby and stuffing your face full of pies, chips and burgers. Water loses something of its appeal at these times. Also you can go to a mate's place, drink all day and not get arrested, or kill yourself or anyone else while driving home. That, for me, gives alcohol-free beer a lot of credit.

They're not all fantastic tasting but there are some very palatable examples to be found at a supermarket near you, wherever that may be. Cheers.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Borrowed time

The Auckland Council certainly knows how to fritter money. While supermarkets and shops can be entered freely, the city libraries each have a paid doorperson diligently checking vaccination passes.

This despite at present maybe just 10 visitors per hour in some cases. I suppose it keeps out the possibly unvaccinated street persons, now normally treated as important clients of libraries, but there must be less expensive ways of moderating their occupancy.

Bob Culver, Avondale.

Unlikeable language

So many overuse the word "like" these days, young and old. Like now ranks with ah, er and um, which all serve no purpose, other than a pause, which should always be silent.

The poorly-spoken abound in using likes. The favourite of these unenlightened souls is saying, "like I said", whereas "as I said", is really what they should be saying.

Getting shot of the "like" epidemic is unlikely, but if that were the case, we would better understand more of what we are told, which could even result in raising I.Q. levels.

David Andrews, Otūmoetai.

Oi, oi.... oi

Is it just me or is anyone else sick of the Australian takeover of New Zealand?

We seem to have learned to live with Ocker-19 (The banks, hardware stores, supermarkets, major businesses, foreign policy) but, damn it, I draw the line at TV.

The Block Australia, Masterchef Australia, Outback Opal Hunters, Australian Ninja, The Chase Australia, Australian Survivor, Bondi Rescue, Border Security – give me a break.

I don't know which is worse, the 501s or Real Housewives of Melbourne, et al.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Short & sweet

On vaccine

Why is it a problem to give readily accessible children important injections at school? I remember lining up more than once for a jab, with little disruption and children supporting each other with nervous giggles. Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

With all hospital staff having to be vaccinated, let's protect them and their patients and insist that visitors are double-vaccinated as well. Rules have to work both ways. Jane Baker, Tauranga.

On tennis

Everyone wants to have the last say on Djokovic participation in the Australian Open. Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are playing, that's all that matters. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

On business

The begrudging, or complete lack of, gratitude by the titans of New Zealand industry for the Government's Covid efforts exposes them as hollow men. Barbara Matthews, Onehunga.

On MIQ

I would suggest all DJ's, All Blacks, wedding singers and Labour MP's should go straight out and buy a Lotto ticket, they seem to be so lucky in MIQ. Jeni Peterson, One Tree Hill.

On holiday

It is alright Ministers, extend your holidays until Easter if you like, check on a few of your rental properties or something. We can keep the wheels turning, earning a dollar along the way, less tax. We've got this. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Jafas

The new name to replace the redundant Jafa that Tom Reynolds (NZ Herald, Jan. 13) is looking for, is Java - Just another valued Aucklander. D B Hill, Freeman's Bay.

The Premium Debate

Pay transparency proposal

The company where I work employs some 25 people in the sales, HR, QC, and accounting functions. Not one of those roles is comparable to the others ... therefore 25 different salaries. As company accountant, I and a handful of the HR and accounting team are privy to the remuneration of people, but these things are NEVER discussed and to openly display the values is guaranteed to create angst when the reality is that roles are not comparable. Furthermore, some employees have been there a year or two. Others, like myself, 23 years. There is zero benefit to anyone to reveal these [figures]. Glenn P.

This is a Government that talks a big game when it comes to equity but can't ensure that all nurses get the same pay even though, ultimately, they get paid out of the public purse. Until they can get their own house in order when it comes to equity they can keep their noses out of the private sector. Mark B.

There is very little confirmed and widely accepted agreement on the existence of "wage gaps". Justin L.



Spending more money on virtue signalling. The Government will not derive any meaningful conclusions from this data set, nor be able to design any new policy settings. Just more reviews and committees that achieve nothing. John M.

Fifty years ago, I knew the salaries of everyone in my public service organisation, through the "stud book". New Zealand also felt more egalitarian than it does now. I'm sure that treating pay as private and confidential has contributed to this loss of equality. At least for the public service, open up information. Chris G,

Publicise pay gaps. Fix the issue. Timothy T.

Interesting how a significant, if not majority, of comments are from men. I, for one, would like accurate, up to date, information on pay equity. Not sure how else this can be done without accessing the information. As for "nanny state"... most people don't seem to care if private corporations do far worse with significantly personal information. Kylie T.