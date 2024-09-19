“Most of the trajectories we’ve been looking at show that the language is on the path to being revitalised ... In particular, whether we’re on track to meeting the goal of one million speakers by 2040.”

Students entering Spark Arena for the 59th Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals in Auckland last month. Photo / Whakaata Māori

The government has committed to the revitalisation of te reo Māori by setting national targets, including the aim of having one million speakers of te reo Māori at any level of proficiency by 2040.

Revitalisation efforts of other languages

Miller said he’s looking at the revitalisation efforts of other indigenous languages, in particular Welsh and Irish Gaelic, “what the effects have been on those languages and looking to see how we can incorporate those and what effects those interventions would have on te reo Māori”.

He noted the growing momentum within the Māori community as a positive indicator of the language’s continued growth and emphasised the importance of widespread use of the language in media, schools, and social settings.

“As more people see the language being normalised, then it’s likely that these people will start learning the language as well to help the language become revitalised.”

Over the past 40 years, various interventions have been proposed and implemented to address the decline of te reo Māori.

Dr Rachael Ka’ai-Mahuta (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu), co-lead of the Te Pūnaha Matatini project, said that when the research project was conceived in 2018, the number of speakers was still decreasing. This concern led to the development of the project.

“So this project will collate and analyse and transform the data on te reo Māori into an assessment of the current and future trajectory of the language.”

She said they hoped this would help to inform Māori communities but also the government about the best possible interventions and resources in the long-term survival of te reo Māori.

“I firmly believe in the future of te reo Māori, I don’t believe that they’re all in the death narratives around te reo Māori.” hoped