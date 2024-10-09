Legal action, cones and speed bumps: The road that closed Bordeaux Bakery

Changes to Thorndon Quay, described as one of the most important commuter routes for Wellingtonians, were originally planned as part of the ill-fated $7.4 billion LGWM transport plan. The changes are being made to give people more low-carbon transport options in the capital.
Wellington City Council then took over responsibility for the Thorndon Quay project which includes peak-hour bus lanes in both directions, a two-way cycleway and five signalised pedestrian and bike crossings.
“It’s totally tone-deaf”, Robinson told the Herald at the time.
“Businesses have been locked down for two or three weeks. We’re just desperate to get ourselves sorted out and back on our feet and the next moment we’re fighting rearguard action against the council.”
The Thorndon Quay Collective applied for a judicial review in the Wellington High Court later that year but was unsuccessful.
On whether this amount of money would be significant, councillor Geordie Rogers acknowledged it didn’t sound like a lot but said: “The kind of analogy for me is we may not be giving an apple tree but we’re fertilising the saplings they have – so that when the work is done, there’s far more fruit to bear”.
Councillor Nicola Young replied: “But what he didn’t say is that the council’s already put weed killer down. That’s the end of that tree”.
Wellington City Council also had to make changes to Thorndon Quay’s design after the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised it would no longer fund “raised safety platforms”.
This was following the Government’s policy statement on land transport which said that money should not be used for traffic calming measures like speed bumps, raised crossings and in-lane bus stops.
“We have launched a business support initiative, which includes regular communications and dedicated engagement services about major projects, marketing and promotional activity for the area, wayfinding, and a dedicated small business support manager who meets with businesses one to one”, she said.
“We are a city in transition working toward a brighter future while fast-tracking work that has been underinvested in the past. Every city goes through this and it is always difficult, but our community can work through this.”
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.