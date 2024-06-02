Andy Blair has received the ONZM as part of this year's King's Birthday Honours.

A Taupō geothermal industry leader has been recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours.

Andrea Blair, who goes by Andy, has been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in recognition of her services to the geothermal industry and women.

Blair is the co-founder of geothermal science, research and innovation company Upflow and not-for-profit organisation Women in Geothermal (Wing), and previous president of the International Geothermal Association

The former Tauhara College student did not always know that the geothermal landscape she grew up in would become the grounds for her to impact a whole industry.

Initially, Blair studied forestry science. After being made redundant from a role in the sector, she took a post as general manager of bus tour company Kiwi Experience.

Blair's company Upflow is also active in community initiatives such as Greening Taupō. Photo / Milly Fullick

“[The role was] total left field, but it was really good because I learned a lot about leadership and people in that role. Transferable skills make you good in that job and any job.”

After a year out to train for the Coast to Coast sporting event, she found herself back at home.

“I was in Taupō and Dad saw an advert in the paper for a job at [Crown research institute] GNS, it was a business development role.

“It was good for me because I’m a deep geek, but I don’t want to put on the lab coat and do the science myself, I want to enable it. "

However, the wave-making career she would go on to have almost fell at the first hurdle.

“The funny thing was that the role application time had closed, and it was a week later, but I said ‘I really like it’ so I rang the HR person… and talked them into looking at my CV.”

From there, she never looked back.

The geothermal industry was a good fit for her because it was a tight-knit community in New Zealand and globally.

“I think when I came into the geothermal sector, that’s when I really felt at home.

“The reason why is the people in this industry - they’re really smart. Geothermal problems are really complex, but they’re not here for the money. It’s really smart people trying to do something good for the planet.”

Her ascendence in a male-dominated industry did not go unnoticed by the old guard, especially when she was named president of the International Geothermal Association - the third woman to hold the post.

“It really rocked a few global conversations. I turned up for conferences and I wasn’t that old, white man in a suit.

“I’m sure people didn’t like me. You ruffle feathers and a real comfortable place has been challenged and they don’t like it.”

Blair’s priority was to use her position to lift other women, she said.

“When I went onto the board, I took on a board that was 61 per cent female.

“The year before we worked really hard to say we were going to change it - we went out and we campaigned and we got women lined up, we got support.

“The highest percentage [of women on the board] before that was 17 per cent.

“That was the most proud thing for me.”

The ONZM title is not the only accolade Blair has received. She became the only New Zealand winner of the United Nations WE Empower award in 2023, and last week was highlighted as one of “5 Female Founders Leading The Charge For A Sustainable Future” by Forbes magazine.

As wonderful as it was, personal recognition was not what she was looking for, Blair said; the work was its own reward.

“I find it very uncomfortable and it’s not because I’m trying to be a typical Kiwi.

“I’m super ambitious, but I’m ambitious for the team, I’m ambitious for the outcome.

“I do the work that I do because I love what I do … it’s just such an awesome thing that you get to do.

“You feel privileged.”