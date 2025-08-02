They have made repeated appeals for information into Kaea’s death and have previously gone public that some people “are not telling us the truth”.

Family, friends and supporters of slain Napier teen Kaea Karauria are set to hīkoi near where he died. Photo / Supplied

As the homicide investigation continues, family and supporters are organising a Hīkoi for Kaea event.

The hīkoi will begin at Pukemokimoki Marae – less than 1km from where Kaea died – on August 17, before a free community event at the marae.

In a flyer promoting the event, family have described the event as a “hīkoi with a purpose”.

“Every step we take echoes the mana of our tupuna, and the unbreakable love of a grieving whānau and community.

“We hīkoi for change, for respect towards one another and a safer community for tamariki/rangatahi. We believe with your tautoko, we can make a significant difference in our communities.”

As police continue their homicide investigation into the May 11, 2025, killing of Napier teen Kaea Karauria, a social media campaign continues to grow calling for "Justice for Kaea". Photo / Supplied

Kaea lost his life in the early hours of May 11, which was Mother’s Day.

He was discovered critically injured with stab wounds on Alexander Ave by police who were responding to a disorder event.

He died at the scene despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

Police making ‘good progress’ after earlier frustrations

Police have made no secret of the battles they have faced over the past two months as they seek the truth over Kaea’s death.

But in the latest update, Detective Inspector Martin James told the Herald that police were “making good progress”.

A dedicated police team was working on the case.

“We urge people who have information about this case to contact police on the 0800 852 525 phone line and they can speak direct to an investigator,” James said.

Police cordoned off two properties in nearby streets in Onekawa after Kaea Karauria's death. Photo / Neil Reid

Police were aware of the upcoming hīkoi and he said police had “staff supporting the family”.

In late May, James said the investigation team didn’t believe some people were telling the truth about the tragedy and what led to it.

Detectives believed they knew what occurred and were “drilling down on the details”, including who was involved.

“To get there, we have spoken to a large number of people, and we know that some of these people may not have told us the truth,” James said.

A police forensics team tent near where Kaea Karauria was found with fatal wounds. Photo / Neil Reid

“We know who is not telling us the truth.

“They need to reconsider what they have told us and come and tell us exactly what has happened.”

Police have since charged two people as their hunt for whoever killed Kaea continues.

On June 16, a teenage girl was charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Police allege a witness was approached and allegedly threatened.

On June 18, a 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It is alleged she had provided instructions to another person to destroy evidence.

The alleged incident occurred the day after the altercation in which Kaea suffered fatal injuries.

A police cordon near where Kaea Karauria was found with stab wounds that would claim his life. Photo / Neil Reid

After the second arrest, Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said: “Police will continue to act without hesitation when a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation. Any witness tampering will be treated very seriously.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. Our team continues to work hard on this investigation, as Kaea and his family deserve justice.”

Mum’s plea: ‘Please help us find justice for our son’

Over the past two months, Kaea’s grief-stricken parents have both made impassioned appeals for information about their son’s death.

Shortly after the tragedy, Ren Karauria, took to social media saying: “I want to know any info about who stabbed my son. Pm me”.

In a public post on social media, Kaea’s mum, Kym Baker, has also urged anyone who knows the truth and has information that could lead to those involved being caught to break their silence.

“Please help us find justice for my son,” Baker wrote in late May.

Kaea Karauria's parents have made public appeals for those who know who killed their son to come forward. Photo / Supplied

“Kaea Loughlin Karauria was taken from us on Mother’s Day in the most heartbreaking way. And still, we have no answers.

“My whānau is living in a constant state of grief and unanswered questions. Someone out there knows something. Even the smallest piece of information could make the biggest difference.”

In her post, Baker wrote of some of the anguish the family had endured since Kaea’s death.

“Please, we are living this nightmare without our son,” she wrote.

“If you saw anything, heard anything, or know anything, I beg you to come forward.

Kaea Karauria was a gifted student and rugby player. Photo / Supplied

“Do it for a Mother who wakes up every day in pain. Do it for a Dad internally fighting himself everyday. Do it for two babies adjusting to life. Do it for my son a life that mattered deeply.

“These clowns still go home to their whānau, my baby is gone forever. The longer they remain free, the longer our streets remain unsafe for all of our babies!”

Her post added: “Please do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.