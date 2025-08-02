Grieving loved ones of Kaea Karauria are set to make a very public display for justice for the slain Napier teen – and the safety of other youngsters in the community.
It has been more than two months since the 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in a quiet street in thesuburb of Onekawa.
Kaea was an accomplished student at Napier Boys’ High School and a promising young rugby player.
His death in the early hours of Mother’s Day – after he had attended a party – sent shockwaves through Napier and an outpouring of grief from his family, the rugby community where he was highly respected, and moving tributes from the primary, intermediate and secondary schools he had attended.
Police are yet to arrest anyone for his death but told the Herald they are making “good progress”.
After the second arrest, Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said: “Police will continue to act without hesitation when a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation. Any witness tampering will be treated very seriously.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. Our team continues to work hard on this investigation, as Kaea and his family deserve justice.”
Mum’s plea: ‘Please help us find justice for our son’
Over the past two months, Kaea’s grief-stricken parents have both made impassioned appeals for information about their son’s death.
Shortly after the tragedy, Ren Karauria, took to social media saying: “I want to know any info about who stabbed my son. Pm me”.
In a public post on social media, Kaea’s mum, Kym Baker, has also urged anyone who knows the truth and has information that could lead to those involved being caught to break their silence.
“Please help us find justice for my son,” Baker wrote in late May.