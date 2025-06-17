Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier was killed in a fight on May 11. Photo / Supplied

A teenage girl has been charged with interfering in the investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Napier schoolboy Kaea Karauria.

Police say a young girl was taken into custody yesterday after officers investigating Karauria’s death learned a witness was approached and allegedly threatened.

Just weeks before his 16th birthday, Karauria was attacked and fatally stabbed at a birthday party in the Napier suburb of Onekawa on May 11.

He died early on Mother’s Day as an ambulance crew tried to save him.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the alleged incident occurred on May 12, a day after the fight in which the teenager was killed.