De Lange said police learned of the approach on June 6, while conducting follow-up inquiries.
The teen has been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice and will reappear in the Hastings Youth Court next month.
De Lange said any form of witness tampering was treated seriously.
“When a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation, police will act without hesitation.
“This should be a warning to anyone who contemplates interfering with justice.”
De Lange encouraged anyone with information about the murder to contact police.
“Kaea deserves justice, as does his family, so if you can help please talk to us,” he said.
Information can also be reported online, or by calling 105 and referencing the file number 250511/1317.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
