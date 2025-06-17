Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Napier homicide: Teen girl charged with interfering in Kaea Karauria murder investigation

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier was killed in a fight on May 11. Photo / Supplied

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier was killed in a fight on May 11. Photo / Supplied

A teenage girl has been charged with interfering in the investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Napier schoolboy Kaea Karauria.

Police say a young girl was taken into custody yesterday after officers investigating Karauria’s death learned a witness was approached and allegedly threatened.

Just weeks before his 16th birthday,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand