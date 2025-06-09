Hawke’s Bay couple Ren Karauria and Kym Baker are appealing for information about their son Kaea Karauria's death. Photo / Te Ao With Moana
Originally published by Māori Television
Hawke’s Bay couple Ren Karauria and Kym Baker barely held it together as they spoke exclusively with reporter Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson (Te Ao with Moana) to talk through the tragic death of their son Kaea Karauria.
Just weeks before his 16th birthday, Kaea was href="https://www.teaonews.co.nz/2025/05/18/funeral-held-for-teen-stabbing-victim-police-condemn-damaging-rumours/" rel="" title="https://www.teaonews.co.nz/2025/05/18/funeral-held-for-teen-stabbing-victim-police-condemn-damaging-rumours/">attacked and fatally stabbed at a birthday party in the Napier suburb of Onekawa on May 11. He died in the early hours of Mother’s Day – as an ambulance crew tried to save him.
“He had a big heart,” sobbed his younger brother; a sentiment echoed by his grief-stricken mother Kym:
A month on, the 20-strong police team investigating the killing has still not made an arrest or laid charges. Until now, inquiries have been met with a wall of silence, despite about 50 people attending the 18th birthday party where Kaea was fatally stabbed.
The whānau invited Jackson into their home to speak publicly for the first time, hoping their appeal might prompt someone to come forward. Their social media appeals have, so far, gone unanswered.
They describe Kaea as a “handsome 6’3” young man who was ‘a good sports player’ – an understatement, because Kaea showed real promise as a rugby player, having made all the local rep teams.
They said he was creative and artistic and an academic achiever.
They spoke of a young man just getting into the swing of teenage life, who openly shared that with his parents.
To Ren’s eternal regret, there was an argument between him and Kaea on the night of the party that they never got the chance to resolve.
“I didn’t want him to go. Anyway, long story short, he ended up going and he came to the door and said goodbye to me.
“And because I was angry and I didn’t want him to go, I didn’t say anything. But his brother said, you know, ‘see you’. But I just wish I had said goodbye… told him I loved him.”
Last weekend, Kaea’s parents attended a special rugby match to honour their son. It was between Napier Boys’ High School and Hastings Boys’ High School; Kaea had been a student at both.
The couple said it helped restore their faith in community. Now they’re appealing to the power of community to help identify those responsible for their son’s death.
Ren also claimed there have been threats and intimidation of potential witnesses. He appealed to those in the know who feel frightened or threatened, urging them to “do the right thing,” come forward and understand the power of the community “who are willing to get behind them”.
Ren was also keen to address rumours that the family had gang affiliations; an allegation they flatly deny, despite some extended whānau members being patched.
He believes the rumours may have been fuelled by photographs of Kaea that have been “taken out of context” and “misconstrued”.