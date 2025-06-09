A month on, the 20-strong police team investigating the killing has still not made an arrest or laid charges. Until now, inquiries have been met with a wall of silence, despite about 50 people attending the 18th birthday party where Kaea was fatally stabbed.

The whānau invited Jackson into their home to speak publicly for the first time, hoping their appeal might prompt someone to come forward. Their social media appeals have, so far, gone unanswered.

They describe Kaea as a “handsome 6’3” young man who was ‘a good sports player’ – an understatement, because Kaea showed real promise as a rugby player, having made all the local rep teams.

They said he was creative and artistic and an academic achiever.

They spoke of a young man just getting into the swing of teenage life, who openly shared that with his parents.

To Ren’s eternal regret, there was an argument between him and Kaea on the night of the party that they never got the chance to resolve.

“I didn’t want him to go. Anyway, long story short, he ended up going and he came to the door and said goodbye to me.

“And because I was angry and I didn’t want him to go, I didn’t say anything. But his brother said, you know, ‘see you’. But I just wish I had said goodbye… told him I loved him.”

Last weekend, Kaea’s parents attended a special rugby match to honour their son. It was between Napier Boys’ High School and Hastings Boys’ High School; Kaea had been a student at both.

The couple said it helped restore their faith in community. Now they’re appealing to the power of community to help identify those responsible for their son’s death.

Ren also claimed there have been threats and intimidation of potential witnesses. He appealed to those in the know who feel frightened or threatened, urging them to “do the right thing,” come forward and understand the power of the community “who are willing to get behind them”.

Ren was also keen to address rumours that the family had gang affiliations; an allegation they flatly deny, despite some extended whānau members being patched.

He believes the rumours may have been fuelled by photographs of Kaea that have been “taken out of context” and “misconstrued”.

“Even if that was the case,” declared Ren, “It doesn’t make it right, you know. It doesn’t mean that he deserved to be taken away from us like this”.

The family are also traumatised by their understanding that so many people were around their son and did not help him.

Ren’s message is clear:

“Do the right thing and otherwise you’re going to have to carry that for the rest of your life. You shouldn’t have to carry something like that for someone else.

“We might be able to go back out into our community and feel safer. We might be able to get more rest and start to heal.”

Anyone with information is asked to make a police report online or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Or by DM to Te Ao with Moana on its social media platforms.