The 38-year-old mother of eight had failed to return home the previous night and was reported missing that morning.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Al Symonds, said her death was still being treated as unexplained.

The key things police still wanted from the public were any sightings of her car – as well as sightings of anyone on the usually deserted beach in the days leading up to her death.

Symonds said Sione-Lauaki’s car, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, had been parked at the entrance to Omamari Beach some time after 7pm on August 1.

He wanted to hear from anyone who had seen her car in the Omamari Beach car park, or anyone near her car.

He also wanted to hear from people who had seen anyone on the isolated beach from July 31 through to the morning of August 2.

Meanwhile, her husband of 21 years, Jared Sione-Lauaki, has denied any part in her death.

“I didn’t hurt my wife,” he told the Herald as she was farewelled in Auckland last week.

“I was at home asleep with my babies … the police have ruled me out as a suspect, 100% from the start,” he said.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw Joanna Sione-Lauaki's black Mitsubishi Outlander parked at the entrance to Omamari Beach. Photo / Police

Earlier, he said police had told him they believed his wife’s death was due to foul play, despite describing it publicly as unexplained.

Sione-Lauaki said his wife had told him she was going to the beach late on August 1.

She texted him later that night with the single word, “help”, but the Dargaville dairy farm worker did not see her message until he woke up the next morning.

He phoned and texted her repeatedly and, when there was no response, left work around 9.30am to search the beach with his daughter.

They concentrated on the area north of Baylys Beach, where she usually liked to go, but did not search as far north as Omamari Beach.

Joanna Sione-Lauaki's body was found on isolated Ripiro Beach, which stretches more than 100km from Maunganui Bluff to Pouto Point.

Sione-Lauaki told the Herald he hoped people would keep contacting the police with any sightings.

Referring to online speculation about what may have happened, he urged people to “just cut the rumours out” and not assume the worst about him just because he was a gang member.

Symonds said anyone who had seen Jo Sione-Lauaki’s car, or any people in the Omamari Beach area between July 31 and the morning of August 2, should call the police non-emergency line 105 quoting file number 240803/9062.

Photos or videos taken in the area could be uploaded and information could also be passed, anonymously, to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

