Jared tried to call his wife back but got no response. He later searched for her and reported her missing to police.

The whole family is still in shock and trying to work out what happened, said Jo’s sister-in-law Matilda Kahotea.

But Jared has been reassured police are taking the incident seriously, after police told him they believed it was foul play, Kahotea said.

“He was overwhelmed and taken aback, but it was something that he was glad to have got more answers [about from police],” Kahotea said after talking with her brother-in-law on Monday.

The family are meanwhile distracted by organising the tangihanga, at which around 600 people are expected - testament to the type of person Jo was.

She will be lying at her whānau home in Pouto Rd, Dargaville until Wednesday when there will be an early morning convoy to Schnapper Rock Crematorium in Albany, where a service will be held, Kahotea said.

Jo’s greatness as a mother is already showing in the way her children are conducting themselves, including their consideration for other people’s grief, she said.

“She had a lot of kids, and she lived for them.

“They’re so respectful and mindful of others ... The kids are just shining through - they’re the ones who have been keeping us together.”

Jo was also involved in Destiny Church and was a facilitator of its empowerment programme Legacy Sisterhood, Kahotea said.

“She was a great advocate for other women, any woman that needed help. She would help women through recovery and lots going through domestic violence. She was always there, people could ring her.”

Jo was also involved with the whānau of Black Power, she said.

Kahotea reiterated police’s appeal for anyone who saw Jo , her black Mitsubishi Outlander or anyone on Omamari Beach.

Police would like to know about sightings of the Mitsubishi Outlander in the car park at the entrance to Omamari Beach, anyone near the car or anyone on the beach on Thursday evening or Friday morning. Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Kahotea said it would be great if anyone with information could come forward.

“From the time she left home until this happened, no one has seen her - it’s like she just disappeared. If anyone did see her, we would love them to come forward.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.