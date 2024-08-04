Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said Sione-Lauaki’s car, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, was found near the entrance of Omamari Beach.

Clayton said police believe the vehicle was parked there sometime after 7pm on Thursday, August 1.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries who has not yet spoken to us.

“In particular, we are appealing for sightings of the black Mitsubishi Outlander in the car park at Omamari Beach, or sightings of anyone near the car or on the beach on Thursday evening (August 1) or Friday morning (August 2).”

Police are asking anyone who may have information that can help to contact police on 105 and quote file number 240803/9062. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11.

Jared Sione-Lauaki with his wife, Jo Sione-Lauaki, whose body was found on Omamari Beach in Northland on Friday, August 2, 2024, in circumstances police have described as "unexplained".

The tragedy is the second to strike the family in less than two years after the couple’s daughter Jacinda Sione-Lauaki died aged 19 in a Christmas Eve 2022 car crash.

Her husband, Jared, has been outspoken about his thoughts that someone else was involved in her death.

“Because I know my wife. She sent me a text that just said, ‘Help’, and my wife would never send me a text unless it was something very serious.

“Like if it was a dead battery or she got stuck at the beach, she would’ve explained herself. But to send ‘Help’, that caught my guts a bit.”

The dairy farm worker didn’t receive the text until he woke at 5.15am, but couldn’t tell when it had been sent because his phone had been on flight mode.

“I text, I rang, I text, I rang, I text, I rang.”

But there was no response.