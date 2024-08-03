Police were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a woman after her body was found on a beach in Northland yesterday.

The body was found about 2pm between Omamari and Aranga beaches, a remote stretch of coastline about 35 kilometres north of Dargaville, Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said.

Police later found the woman’s vehicle at Omamari Beach.

“The scene, including her vehicle have been cordoned off and forensic examinations are underway today. The deceased has been transported to Auckland where a post-mortem examination is due to take place today.”

The woman had been reported missing earlier yesterday after she failed to return home Thursday night, and enquiries began to find her, Clayton said.