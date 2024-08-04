Kahotea said Sione-Lauaki’s whānau were still in the dark as to how she died.

Sione-Lauaki was reported missing on Friday by her husband, Jared Sione-Lauaki.

Speaking with the Herald on Saturday, the 43-year-old dairy farmer said he suspected someone else was involved as his wife had sent him a text on Thursday night, which simply said “help”. He said he hadn’t received the text until after he woke at about 5.15am on Friday morning because his phone had been on flight mode.

Jared Sione-Lauaki said his wife had gone to the beach with their dog on Thursday, then returned again that evening by herself. He wasn’t concerned about her absence when he went to bed about 8.30pm.

“That’s normal for her to do that sort of thing,” he said.

In the morning he had tried to respond to her text but was unable to make contact with her either by text or phone. He went to work but had an “ugly feeling” about the situation so left about 9.30am to look for her.

Jared Sione-Lauaki and one of their daughters searched Bayly’s Beach, where they expected Sione-Lauaki to have gone, but he said something stopped them from searching as far north as her body was later found.

Baylys Beach, Dargaville. Photo / Richard Robinson

He said it was unusual for his wife to have gone to the beach where she was discovered.

“I have no clue why she went to Omamari, because we never went to that side, ever.”

Jared Sione-Lauaki described his wife as “the most loving mother that anyone could ask for” and said “no one’s gonna replace her”.

She was “loud, bubbly, and very, very, very stubborn” as well as “vibrant and beautiful”.

“She loved her kids, [and] she loved me, regardless if I was a bit of a bastard.”

Jared Sione-Lauaki is a member of Black Power but said they had no enemies.

“I can mingle with just about anyone regardless of who I am.”

Kahotea said the family were still waiting for the police to share more information about the circumstances of her sister-in-law’s death.

Jared and his wife Jo Sione-Lauaki, who was found dead. Photo / Supplied

Kahotea said the family were understandably shocked and upset, but were keeping busy getting ready for the tangi, at which they were expecting about 600 people.

“He’s [Jared’s] just waiting on the reply from the police officer he’s working with - liaising with. Nothing’s come back at the moment.”

The couple outlived two of their daughters - Jodicye Alliyah Panapa Sione-Lauaki, who died at just 24 days old in 2007, and Jacinda Sione-Lauaki, who was 19 when she died in a car crash on Christmas Eve 2022.

The couple’s three youngest children - aged 12 to 15 - were still at home. Their three other adult children lived elsewhere.

Jo Sione-Lauaki has died. Photo / Supplied

“I don’t think everything’s hit them (the children) yet. It might be when their mum comes home [that] it’ll kind of set in - the reality of it,” Kahotea said.

“We’re going into tangi mode, which is a good thing - we’re keeping them busy.”

Kahotea said on the rare occasions Sione-Lauaki needed time alone, she would spend it at the beach or elsewhere in nature.

“She was a very spiritual person so anything to do with the sea or the Earth, that grounded her.

“The woman loved being in her garden. Those were her therapy places - or by the sea.

“As much as she loved to be with people, she needed space to breathe - it was very rare but she’d go and do it.”

Jared and Jo Sione-Lauaki were born and bred Aucklanders who moved to Northland. Jo Sione-Lauaki (nee Papanui) was Ngāpuhi. Her marae was Ahikiwi north of Dargaville.

Jared Sione-Lauaki told the Herald his wife would be cremated and her ashes “split between all of her children, and me”.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.











