Honey Hireme-Smiler – how Kiwi Ferns and Black Ferns sports star and top Sky TV commentator turned her life around from a town bully in trouble with police

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read
Honey Hireme-Smiler. Photo / Michael Bradley

She’s faced personal highs as a World Cup winner and heartbreak including, now, her wife’s stage-4 cancer battle. There’s also been a confronting childhood and online abuse as a TV commentator. Yet, Honey Hireme-Smiler’s story is one of redemption and hope. Shayne Currie reports.

As Honey Hireme – a “rough-as-guts

