A Court of Inquiry into the incident is in the process of being set up.

Chief of NZ Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said the full resources of the NZDF were being made available to support personnel with medical checks, debriefings, psychological support and welfare.

Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui ran aground near Samoa on Saturday night. Photo / Profile Boats

A total of 75 people were rescued from the vessel at the weekend, 72 of whom returned to RNZAF Base Auckland in Whenuapai just before midnight last night.

A second Hercules aircraft, an old C-130H, took freight to Samoa yesterday morning and returned to New Zealand later in the day.

Pollution fears

Attention has now turned to the potential impacts on the environment as concerns rise in Samoa about oil spills and pollution from the vessel.

People living in villages on the southern coast of Upolu reported the strong smell of oil, highlighting concerns about impacts on sea life and their villages.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promised to do “everything it takes” to try to minimise the environmental damage from the sinking.

Luxon said he had talked to Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio.

“Our focus now moves to making sure we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts,” Luxon said.

“They welcomed any and all support we can offer, and that’s what we plan to do. We’re going to do everything it takes to make sure we do the best we can to minimise the environmental impacts.”

HMNZS Manawanui, Samoa

The first Hercules aircraft to Samoa on Sunday carried support personnel for the Manawanui’s crew, a command team to help manage the situation on the ground and a Royal New Zealand Navy dive team.

Monday’s Hercules flight carried Maritime New Zealand personnel along with their equipment. The New Zealand Defence Force is working with Maritime NZ to understand the situation around any possible environmental impacts.

