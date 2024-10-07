One of the five new C-130J Hercules planes, which were purchased for $1.5 billion in 2020 and commissioned last month, suffered a bird strike during take-off on Sunday, leading the crew to abort and taxi back for inspections.
“This [inspection] revealed no damage and the aircraft continued to Samoa, albeit slightly later than originally planned,” a New Zealand Defence Force spokesman told the Herald.
Luxon said he had talked to Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio.
“Our focus now moves to making sure we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts,” Luxon said.
“They welcomed any and all support we can offer, and that’s what we plan to do. We’re going to do everything it takes to make sure we do the best we can to minimise the environmental impacts.”
The first Hercules aircraft to Samoa on Sunday carried support personnel for the Manawanui’s crew, a command team to help manage the situation on the ground and a Royal New Zealand Navy dive team.
Monday’s Hercules flight carried Maritime New Zealand personnel along with their equipment. The New Zealand Defence Force is working with Maritime NZ to understand the situation around any possible environmental impacts.
