Talking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame on Monday, Willis said the vessel had the equivalent of third-party insurance, to provide some cover for salvage and clean-up, but the ship itself wasn’t covered by insurance.
It’s understood insurance would not cover the full cost of salvage and clean-up.
“Historically, Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) vessels aren’t insured due to the prohibitive cost, that’s been the case of successive governments,” Willis said.
“Even if policies like that are purchased, they’ve got such limitations and exclusions and conditions that they’re not really a viable product.”
Asked what this incident would cost the New Zealand taxpayer, Willis said; “I don’t have an estimate for that cost yet, but I’m sure that people listening join me in being grateful that we haven’t had any loss of life.”
Asked if it would be a percentage or dollar sum of the clean up that would be covered, Willis said that would be a discussion with the insurance company involved and the New Zealand Defence Force.
“Obviously there’s now another capability that we need to add to our future plans - one that we thought we had last week but don’t have today,” Willis added.
The RNZN has five operational ships available: HMNZS Te Kaha, HMNZS Te Mana, HMNZS Aotearoa, HMNZS Canterbury and HMNZS Taupō.
This is the first time the RNZN has lost a commissioned ship since the Second World War.
Manawanui crew set to return to New Zealand tonight
The NZDF has confirmed crew and passengers aboard the vessel were being flown back to Auckland tonight on a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J Hercules.
A total of 75 people were rescued from the vessel at the weekend, 72 of whom would return to the RNZAF Base in Whenuapai.
“They will overnight at Defence facilities, have further de-briefings and be re-united with their families tomorrow afternoon. Three passengers from another agency will return to New Zealand tomorrow via a commercial flight,” an NZDF statement read.
One person was treated in hospital with an injury but has since been released. Approximately 13-17 other personnel were treated for lacerations, contusions, or in some cases suspected concussions.
A second C-130H Hercules aircraft, which took freight to Samoa this morning, would also be returning to New Zealand today.
A Court of Inquiry into the incident is in the process of being set up.
Chief of NZ Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding said the full resources of NZDF were being made available to support personnel with medical checks, debriefings, psychological support and welfare.
“All those who had been on board HMNZS Manawanui had been given food and support, and issued with supplies such as dry clothes, shoes and toiletries while they were accommodated in Apia.”
Golding said the New Zealand response was focused on supporting the Samoan Government to understand possible environmental impacts from the incident and reduce those as much as possible, with teams from across multiple agencies involved.