“Even if policies like that are purchased, they’ve got such limitations and exclusions and conditions that they’re not really a viable product.”

Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui ran aground near Samoa on Saturday night. Photo / Profile Boats

Asked what this incident would cost the New Zealand taxpayer, Willis said; “I don’t have an estimate for that cost yet, but I’m sure that people listening join me in being grateful that we haven’t had any loss of life.”

Asked if it would be a percentage or dollar sum of the clean up that would be covered, Willis said that would be a discussion with the insurance company involved and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Attention has now turned to the potential impacts on the environment as concerns rise in Samoa about oil spills and pollution from the vessel.

People living in villages on the southern coast of Upolu reported the strong smell of oil, highlighting concerns about impacts on sea life and their villages.

Willis confirmed it’s “really important that New Zealand does its absolute best there for the people of Samoa”.

And earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promised to do “everything it takes” to try to minimise the environmental damage from the sinking.

Luxon said he had talked to Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio.

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui was used for salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the Southwest Pacific, according to the New Zealand Defence Force's website. Photo / US Navy

“Our focus now moves to making sure we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts,” Luxon said.

“They welcomed any and all support we can offer, and that’s what we plan to do. We’re going to do everything it takes to make sure we do the best we can to minimise the environmental impacts.”

He said clean-up teams and spill kits were sent to Samoa on the C-130 that flew to Samoa yesterday and more equipment and expertise was on the way.

Willis said the Government would now work through the “financial issues” emanating from the incident.

She said the ship itself wasn’t covered by insurance and the Government would need to replace that capability in the future, “which will come with a cost”.

“Obviously there’s now another capability that we need to add to our future plans - one that we thought we had last week but don’t have today,” Willis added.

The RNZN has five operational ships available: HMNZS Te Kaha, HMNZS Te Mana, HMNZS Aotearoa, HMNZS Canterbury and HMNZS Taupō.

This is the first time the RNZN has lost a commissioned ship since the Second World War.

Manawanui crew set to return to New Zealand tonight

The NZDF has confirmed crew and passengers aboard the vessel were being flown back to Auckland tonight on a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J Hercules.

A total of 75 people were rescued from the vessel at the weekend, 72 of whom would return to the RNZAF Base in Whenuapai.

“They will overnight at Defence facilities, have further de-briefings and be re-united with their families tomorrow afternoon. Three passengers from another agency will return to New Zealand tomorrow via a commercial flight,” an NZDF statement read.

One person was treated in hospital with an injury but has since been released. Approximately 13-17 other personnel were treated for lacerations, contusions, or in some cases suspected concussions.

A second C-130H Hercules aircraft, which took freight to Samoa this morning, would also be returning to New Zealand today.

A Court of Inquiry into the incident is in the process of being set up.

Chief of NZ Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding said the full resources of NZDF were being made available to support personnel with medical checks, debriefings, psychological support and welfare.

“All those who had been on board HMNZS Manawanui had been given food and support, and issued with supplies such as dry clothes, shoes and toiletries while they were accommodated in Apia.”

Golding said the New Zealand response was focused on supporting the Samoan Government to understand possible environmental impacts from the incident and reduce those as much as possible, with teams from across multiple agencies involved.

“There are assessment teams with specialist skills from a range of agencies who are supporting this response.”