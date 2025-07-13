Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Aucklander Jacob Mataia sentenced for attacks at Mormon temple and Middlemore Hospital

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The new Latter-day Saints (Mormon) temple is opening to public tours for the first time. Video / John Weekes, Supplied

A man who choked a Middlemore Hospital nurse until he was nearly unconscious was in the emergency department for injuries incurred hours earlier after ramming the gate of Auckland’s ornate new Mormon temple and punching out windows.

The church and hospital incidents, both bizarre and violent, would mark

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime