Police said a person has died after suffering a medical event while driving in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Tania Whyte

Roads have been closed in the Auckland suburb of Point Chevalier today after a motorist suffered a fatal medical event behind the wheel and crashed.

The incident occurred at 1:51pm today on Point Chevalier Rd, between Tui Street and Wakatipu Street.

Police said there are “no suspicious circumstances” involved in the sudden death.

Due to the “very public location” of the event, some road closures are in place in the area, police confirmed about 4pm today.

A witness at the scene said police had blocked off Huia Road for a period of time.